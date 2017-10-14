Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Media playback is not supported on this device Clement pleased with 'important' Swans' win

Swansea City earned their first home win of the Premier League season to lift the pressure on manager Paul Clement.

Two goals either side of half-time from Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive as Huddersfield paid the price for making mistakes at both ends and have now gone seven games without victory.

With the tension rising at the Liberty Stadium, the Terriers gifted Swansea the lead on 41 minutes when Jonas Lossl passed straight to Tom Carroll, who had time and space to pick out Abraham to slot home his first.

The first goal came with David Wagner's side on top. And the visitors were dominating again shortly after the break but could only look on as Jordan Ayew was able to dink the ball over Lossl, with Abraham on hand to poke home.

Swansea finally find some width

Going into Saturday's game Swansea had attempted the fewest shots in the Premier League this season (46) and registered just 30 shots in open play, a league low. The Swans had also fired in just 11 shots on target so far this term.

Clement explained at his pre-match briefing that he was seeking to inject more width into his side and his selection reflected that, with Luciano Narsingh selected for a first Premier League start and only his third appearance this season.

And the Swans began against Huddersfield on the front foot and could have led inside 10 minutes after Carroll's cushioned pass found Abraham, but his firm right-footed effort was tipped behind by Lossl.

The goalkeeper could do nothing from the resultant corner when the ball fell to Ayew, but the forward shanked his left-footed effort wide.

However, the Swans were second best as the half wore on and they could have trailed before Abraham struck after Lossl's error.

Worry setting in for the Terriers?

With Premier League survival the undoubted aim for the campaign, it is possible an element of doubt is beginning to creep in to David Wagner's side.

And on Saturday the Terriers only had themselves to blame after missing several key chances with the score level at 0-0.

Elias Kachunga forced Lukasz Fabianski to save midway through the first half before two key opportunities were spurned.

On 26 minutes Tom Ince missed a sitter from less than six yards, scooping the ball over after a fine run and cross from Rajiv van La Parra. It was to be the key moment in the match.

Ince then appeared to race clear after Lossl's long punt, but referee Paul Tierney waved away his protests after he went down in a tangle with Martin Olsson. Whether it was a foul was debatable, but the tussle certainly happened outside of the penalty box.

By the time Huddersfield had another attack of note they were desperately chasing the contest at 2-0 down and Swansea might have even added gloss to the finish, with substitute Ki Sung-yueng a whisker wide with a shot across goal on 80 minutes.

Van la Parra did hit the crossbar with a deflected effort, but Fabianski was largely unused as the Swans held firm.

Man of the match - Tom Carroll

With two goals it is Abraham who will take the glory, but Carroll was the key performer for the Swans in a contest where he provided the quality moments.

What they said

Swans boss Paul Clement speaking to BBC Sport: "Our fans have been frustrated with us, but today they were fantastic and they had something to cheer about from the first whistle.

"We were rewarded for our consistency and determination and pressure. We forced the situation and the goal came at a good time, as did the second one. We found a balance between defending well and getting forward.

"That was the best game Tammy has played, I was pleased with his overall performance. He was threatening the defence with his runs, his play with his back to goal was better and he put in a good shift defensively.

"It was very important we won at home, played well, showed we can attack and have offensive threats. I am delighted with that and it came from good work on the training field."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner: "The time of the goals wasn't the best. I was frustrated by the performance in the first half in terms of our bravery. I was happier with second half. We were braver and more confident on the ball.

"There were so many unlucky situations that went against us. This isn't good, we have to change [our scoring record]."

Stats - Terriers' goal drought

Swansea have enjoyed consecutive league wins over Huddersfield for the first time since August 1993, after drawing one and losing five of the previous six.

Huddersfield have failed to score in four consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since August 2004.

Tammy Abraham scored as many goals against Huddersfield (two) as he had in his previous nine league games.

Tom Carroll registered his first Premier League assist in 19 games, since March (v Burnley).

Since his debut for Swansea in February, Jordan Ayew has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other current Swans player (two goals, four assists).

The Terriers are without a win in six league games (drawn three, lost three) for the first time since November 2015.

Swansea enjoyed their first Premier League win in five games, and have scored exactly two goals in each of their past four victories.

What's next?

Swansea welcome Leicester to the Liberty Stadium next Saturday, while Huddersfield host second-placed Manchester United.