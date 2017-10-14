Match ends, Luton Town 7, Stevenage 1.
Luton Town 7-1 Stevenage
Luke Berry scored a hat-trick as Luton hammered near neighbours Stevenage 7-1.
The midfielder broke the deadlock after just three minutes, heading Jack Stacey's cross home for his first Luton goal.
Danny Newton missed a wonderful chance and the Hatters made them pay after seven minutes, Danny Hylton taking advantage of a defensive error to rifle home.
Town had a third after 23 minutes when a counter attack from Harry Cornick saw Berry arrive perfectly to find the bottom corner with his left foot.
Hylton's 20-yarder was parried by Joe Fryer, with the Boro stopper then producing an even better save from Olly Lee's header.
Stevenage had one back on the stroke of half time through Ben Kennedy but Luton made it 4-1 after 52 minutes, Luke Wilkinson barging James Collins over and Hylton scoring from the spot.
Berry completed his treble after 62 minutes, bending a beautiful shot beyond Fryer from 20 yards and it did not stop there with James Justin and Luke Gambin both scoring in stoppage time to complete a wonderful afternoon for the Hatters.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 5Mullins
- 6Cuthbert
- 2Justin
- 14CornickSubstituted forGambinat 76'minutes
- 8Lee
- 16ReaSubstituted forMpanzuat 65'minutes
- 18Berry
- 9HyltonSubstituted forLeeat 82'minutes
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 10Cook
- 17Mpanzu
- 22Gambin
- 24D'Ath
- 36Shea
- 38Lee
- 39Famewo
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 25Henry
- 5Franks
- 6Wilkinson
- 3Martin
- 10Kennedy
- 2SmithBooked at 11mins
- 17GormanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMcKeeat 64'minutes
- 11Pett
- 19NewtonSubstituted forWoottonat 64'minutes
- 24GoddenSubstituted forSamuelat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Whelpdale
- 9Wootton
- 15Samuel
- 16Day
- 20Vancooten
- 22Toner
- 30McKee
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 9,208
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 7, Stevenage 1.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 7, Stevenage 1. Luke Gambin (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Elliot Lee (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jonathan Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 6, Stevenage 1. James Justin (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Elliot Lee.
Foul by Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage).
Elliot Lee (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Gambin (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Alex Samuel replaces Matt Godden.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Elliot Lee replaces Danny Hylton.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stevenage).
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ronnie Henry (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Matt Godden (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Fraser Franks.
Foul by Ronnie Henry (Stevenage).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Harry Cornick.
Foul by Kyle Wootton (Stevenage).
Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Wilkinson (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Hylton (Luton Town).
Delay in match (Luton Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Smith (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Wootton (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu replaces Glen Rea.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Mark McKee replaces Dale Gorman.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Kyle Wootton replaces Danny Newton.