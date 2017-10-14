Fulham 2-2 Preston North End

Both sets of players watch Denis Odoi's stoppage time strike go in

Denis Odoi slotted in a 96th-minute equaliser as Fulham came from two goals down to draw at home to Preston.

The visitors were 2-0 up inside 25 minutes - Jordan Hugill tapping in Sean Maguire's cross before Tom Barkhuizen's effort deflected off Maguire and in.

Oliver Norwood halved the deficit with a penalty after Rui Fonte was fouled in the box by Calum Woods.

Norwood forced Chris Maxwell into a late save, but the keeper then dropped a long ball, allowing Odoi to level.

The draw saw Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham rise one place to ninth in the Championship, two points from the play-off places and three behind Preston, who moved up to fifth.

Preston's second goal had some fortune about it, the touch off Maguire giving keeper David Button no chance, though Alex Neil's side were well on top until the last 20 minutes at Craven Cottage.

The return of Fulham skipper Tom Cairney as a half-time substitute lifted Fulham, for whom Kevin McDonald clipped the post from range before Norwood's penalty.

Preston, who lost Maguire to injury before half time, had only conceded six Championship goals coming into the game, but Odoi's last-minute strike meant they have now failed to beat Fulham in six league games.

Preston boss Alex Neil: "Chris has come and collected so many crosses for us this season that have relieved pressure, and won us points, so I'm not going to be critical of him in terms of being an aggressive goalie, coming to try and help his team.

"Time was up. The fourth official showed me his watch. It was 95 minutes and it started going to 20 and 30 seconds and the referee allowed them to put another ball into the box.

"We hunted and pressed and grafted and ratted them all over the pitch and they couldn't deal with it.

"We need to have more quality in the final third. But I can't ever question commitment and work rate."

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic: "They didn't surprise us, they are one of the best teams off the ball, we are one of the best teams on the ball.

"They put us under great pressure and after we made mistakes they could have scored more goals. We didn't find a solution for the physical part of the game.

"In the second half we connected with a few more passes and took more risks and I believe we deserved this point.

"We lost a few points at home in the last minute and today we won one in the last minute so we are satisfied."