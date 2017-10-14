Sunderland 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland have not won at the Stadium of Light in 17 matches

Aiden McGeady's first goal of the season at the Stadium of Light gave Sunderland a deserved point against Queens Park Rangers.

QPR took the lead against the run of play in the first half when Idrissa Sylla headed in Luke Freeman's corner.

But winger McGeady's curling left-foot shot beat Alex Smithies as the hosts drew level just past the hour mark.

Sunderland's winless home run in the Championship extended to six matches as they were unable to force victory.

Duncan Watmore made his first start in over 10 months following his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury and the Sunderland forward impressed as his through ball sent McGeady clear, but his shot flew wide of the post.

Sylla made the hosts pay for missing their chances when he rose highest to give the visitors the lead, but then wasted an opportunity to double QPR's lead just before the break as he shot over from eight yards.

The Black Cats started the second half brightly as substitute Lewis Grabban's shot was turned round the post by Smithies.

McGeady eventually made up for his first-half miss, but the point was not enough to lift Sunderland out of the relegation places.

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson:

"The lads showed a lot of character. We've not won it, but we've not got beat. That's a small step, and hopefully the small steps that we're taking will help lead to bigger ones in the next few weeks.

"We got done on a set-piece, which isn't really like us, and that knocked us back a bit. Full credit to the players, they were brave in the second half, were more positive and passed it on the front foot.

"It was a great goal from Aiden, and we looked like the only team that were going to win it once we got back into it. But of course you're disappointed because you want to be picking up three points at home."

QPR boss Ian Holloway:

"If we had got that second goal, that might have killed them stone dead. We bossed it. For the away team, we played really well.

"The biggest difference was the substitutions that Simon has the capacity to make. Sometimes, that can make a big difference in this division.

"We lost Jack Robinson in the week and that was a big blow because he has been excellent for us. Last year, our goalkeeper had to make save after save in a lot of games for us."