Kevin Nolan: Notts County boss feels he is still an 'apprentice'

Kevin Nolan steered Notts County clear of relegation trouble last season after being appointed in January

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says he is still an "apprentice" in management after he was named as League Two manager of the month for September.

The Magpies are top after winning eight of their 11 league matches this season.

"It is not just me who has worked hard but the coaching team, medical staff and the players who are the most important," Nolan, 35, said.

"I'm an apprentice in what I am doing at the minute but I am really enjoying it. I've learnt a lot since January."

The Magpies have only lost twice in League Two this season and have 25 points, leading second-placed Exeter on goal difference.

"Over the last month - in fact the last 10 games - they have been absolutely magnificent," Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The main aim for us as a management team is to make sure next month we are still getting talked about as contenders.

"The lads are on a good run and getting the recognition they deserve."