England U21s 3-1 Scotland U21s

Josh Onomah's sensational first-half strike set England U21s on their way to a victory over Scotland U21s at the Riverside Stadium in Euro 2019 qualifying.

The Tottenham midfielder controlled a looping clearance and sent a flying volley into the top corner.

Tammy Abraham scored a second-half penalty to extend England's lead.

Chris Cadden pulled one back in the 78th minute, but Dominic Solanke sealed the win just 62 seconds later.

England are now top of their qualifying group with seven points, with only the first-placed team guaranteed a spot at the tournament in Italy and San Marino.

Aidy Boothroyd's side could have scored more as Abraham, on loan at Swansea from Chelsea this season, hit the post early in the game and was also denied by Liam Smith's goal-line clearance in the first-half.

Scotland, who have never beaten England at this level, opened their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Netherlands and sit fourth in the group.

Captain Oliver Burke, who played for the senior Scotland team in March and scored in the winner over Netherlands, was substituted at half-time and was rarely involved.