Everton Ladies 2-3 Manchester City Women

Germany international Pauline Bremer had a bittersweet day, scoring before being withdrawn injured

Manchester City Women maintained their 100% start to the season with a third win in a row as they edged to victory at Everton in Women's Super League One.

After going behind to Claudia Walker's spectacular effort, three goals in the opening 19 minutes put City in control.

Steph Houghton, Nikita Parris and Pauline Bremer, who later went off with a suspected broken leg, were on target.

Simone Magill gave Everton second-half hope, but City held out to keep pace with Chelsea Ladies at the top.

Walker's 25-yarder got Everton off to the perfect start but Houghton's response for City from a free-kick was equally impressive.

Parris and Bremer both headed in, with the former supplying the latter for her first club goal, and the lead might have been greater had Megan Campbell's free-kick dipped lower than the crossbar.

Elizabeth Durack kept Everton in the contest with saves from Parris and Marie Hourihan turned away Olivia Chance's shot, before Magill's close-range effort completed the scoring.

