National League
Tranmere2Leyton Orient1

Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Leyton Orient

Prenton Park, Birkenhead, home of Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers came from behind to beat Leyton Orient as Micky Mellon's men earned only their third National League home win of the season.

After a dominant start by the hosts, Orient went ahead against the run of play on 22 minutes.

After keeper Charlie Grainger saved at one end, the O's countered, allowing Matt Harrold to score from close range.

But Andy Cook punished poor defending to level three minutes later before James Norwood's 70th-minute winner.

In front of a gate of 4,145, Rovers' third home win of the season lifts them four places, above Orient, to climb to 14th in the table, within five points of a play-off place.

Steve Davis's side have now picked up just one point from their last six matches.

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 9Cook
  • 5McNulty
  • 4SuttonBooked at 84mins
  • 7TollittSubstituted forMottley-Henryat 40'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 10Norwood
  • 11Jennings
  • 15NorburnBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHarrisat 88'minutes
  • 24HughesBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 8Harris
  • 12Alabi
  • 18Mottley-Henry
  • 19Mangan
  • 40Wharton

Leyton Orient

  • 1Grainger
  • 2CapriceSubstituted forSendles-Whiteat 64'minutes
  • 4LawlessBooked at 51mins
  • 24HarroldSubstituted forMooneyat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9Bonne
  • 7McAnuff
  • 23Clay
  • 25Happe
  • 26Brophy
  • 27DaytonSubstituted forBocoat 79'minutes
  • 29Ellis

Substitutes

  • 6Sendles-White
  • 10Mooney
  • 11Boco
  • 12Sargeant
  • 21Dalby
Referee:
Adam Bromley
Attendance:
4,145

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Oliver Norburn.

Booking

Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

David Mooney (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Romuald Boco replaces James Dayton.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Matt Harrold.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Dylan Mottley-Henry (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jamie Sendles-White replaces Jake Caprice.

Booking

Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Alex Lawless (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Dylan Mottley-Henry replaces Ben Tollitt.

Booking

Oliver Norburn (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Leyton Orient 1. Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield148241615126
2Dover147431810825
3Woking148152219325
4Dag & Red146622718924
5Sutton United147341918124
6Wrexham14653117423
7Aldershot146442114722
8Maidstone United146441917222
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146352016421
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Tranmere145451110119
15Hartlepool145451314-119
16Gateshead144641613318
17Leyton Orient145271924-517
18Eastleigh133731312116
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142661416-212
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14167925-169
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you