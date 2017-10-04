Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1.
Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Football
Tranmere Rovers came from behind to beat Leyton Orient as Micky Mellon's men earned only their third National League home win of the season.
After a dominant start by the hosts, Orient went ahead against the run of play on 22 minutes.
After keeper Charlie Grainger saved at one end, the O's countered, allowing Matt Harrold to score from close range.
But Andy Cook punished poor defending to level three minutes later before James Norwood's 70th-minute winner.
In front of a gate of 4,145, Rovers' third home win of the season lifts them four places, above Orient, to climb to 14th in the table, within five points of a play-off place.
Steve Davis's side have now picked up just one point from their last six matches.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 3Ridehalgh
- 9Cook
- 5McNulty
- 4SuttonBooked at 84mins
- 7TollittSubstituted forMottley-Henryat 40'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 10Norwood
- 11Jennings
- 15NorburnBooked at 32minsSubstituted forHarrisat 88'minutes
- 24HughesBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 8Harris
- 12Alabi
- 18Mottley-Henry
- 19Mangan
- 40Wharton
Leyton Orient
- 1Grainger
- 2CapriceSubstituted forSendles-Whiteat 64'minutes
- 4LawlessBooked at 51mins
- 24HarroldSubstituted forMooneyat 79'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9Bonne
- 7McAnuff
- 23Clay
- 25Happe
- 26Brophy
- 27DaytonSubstituted forBocoat 79'minutes
- 29Ellis
Substitutes
- 6Sendles-White
- 10Mooney
- 11Boco
- 12Sargeant
- 21Dalby
- Referee:
- Adam Bromley
- Attendance:
- 4,145
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Oliver Norburn.
Booking
Ritchie Sutton (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
David Mooney (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Romuald Boco replaces James Dayton.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Matt Harrold.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Leyton Orient 1. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Dylan Mottley-Henry (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Jamie Sendles-White replaces Jake Caprice.
Booking
Jeff Hughes (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Alex Lawless (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Dylan Mottley-Henry replaces Ben Tollitt.
Booking
Oliver Norburn (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Leyton Orient 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Leyton Orient 1. Matt Harrold (Leyton Orient).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.