Atletico Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi's goal was his second in the Champions League this season

Michy Batshuayi scored a 94th-minute winner as Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory against Atletico Madrid to maintain their 100% start in Champions League Group C.

Substitute Batshuayi tapped home from close range with the last kick of the game from Marcos Alonso's cross.

The Blues fell behind to a 40th-minute Antoine Griezmann penalty despite having the better of the first half when David Luiz needlessly pulled the shirt of Lucas Hernandez at a corner.

But Chelsea, who hit the post through Eden Hazard in the opening stages, again impressed after the interval and were rewarded when Alvaro Morata equalised with his fourth goal in five days.

The Spaniard deftly flicked Hazard's accurate left-wing cross into the far corner for his first Champions League goal for Chelsea.

Batshuayi's winner came after missed opportunities for Cesc Fabregas and Morata as Chelsea became the first English team to win away at Atletico and condemn them to defeat in their first European game at their new stadium.

It also ends an 11-game unbeaten run at home in Europe for Atletico, who have reached two Champions League finals in the past four seasons.

Victory means Chelsea stay top of Group C on six points, two clear of Roma and five ahead of third-placed Atletico.

Super sub Batshuayi seals famous win

With Atletico-bound Diego Costa watching from the stands ahead of his impending move from Chelsea, the club's two remaining strikers - Batshuayi and Morata - showed that the side still have plenty of fire power to worry Europe's elite.

Batshuayi's goal was a brilliantly worked team goal, starting with a free-kick that Chelsea chose not to hit long despite it being late in the game.

The move included nine Chelsea passes as the ball was worked across the pitch before Batshuayi converted for another decisive goal from the bench - with the Belgian having done the same to seal the Premier League title in May against West Brom.

Morata's goal was the first Atletico have conceded at the Wanda Metropolitano since moving from the Vincente Calderon this season and it is just the second time Atletico have lost under Diego Simeone in 24 Champions League home games.

Seven different Chelsea players were involved in the build-up to their winning goal

Morata and Hazard inspire Chelsea

Alvaro Morata was making his Champions League debut for Chelsea

The goals for Morata and Batshuayi will give them the headlines but credit must also go to Hazard on just his second start of the season.

It was the first time the Belgian and summer signing Morata had started a game together and they combined excellently throughout with Hazard playing in a more advanced position than last season alongside the striker.

Morata had six shots on the night and Hazard four, both more than any other player on either side.

Hazard's cross for Morata's goal was perfect, while he also made another six key passes, again the most of any player.

Morata was loudly booed on his return to Madrid following his goal, having signed for Chelsea from Real, but he continues his impressive start for the London club.

He has scored eight goals in nine appearances since his club-record £60m summer move and if that were to continue, Costa - who had his head in his hands at the full-time whistle - may soon be forgotten.

Because of Atletico's transfer ban, Costa cannot play for the club until January despite completing his return on Tuesday

Atletico falter in 'Wanda' opener

Simeone's side had made the perfect start to life at their new stadium domestically, with two wins without conceding helping them to second in the Spanish top flight.

The ground's European debut pitted two of Europe's most passionate managers against each other, and both contributed to a raucous atmosphere that was no different to Atletico's days at the Calderon.

Simeone waved furiously to the crowd when Griezmann scored the club's first European goal at the Wanda Metropolitano as the atmosphere intensified.

At that point, Chelsea's impressive performance was in danger of being wasted by Luiz as he made no attempt to head the ball and instead pulled back Hernandez.

But instead Chelsea produced an almost-perfect away performance to ensure it was them celebrating with their fans at the full-time whistle.

Antonio Conte's best Champions League result was a quarter-final finish with Juventus in 2013

Man of the match - Alvaro Morata

Former Real Madrid player Morata was given a hostile reception on his return to the city but was brilliant. He scored his 12th career Champions League goal and his link-up play with Hazard, who ran him close for man of the match, was excellent

'Chelsea were superior tactically and physically' - what they said

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte: "It's very difficult when Atletico score [first] to come back. Despite this we deserved to win, we continued to play with good personality, we kept our head on the pitch in every moment.

"We must be pleased with the performance and overall the personality we showed. I always tell my players that it doesn't change when you play at home or away, you have to play with the same personality and desire to play and try to deserve to win."

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard on BT Sport: "We have the kind of player in the team to do something: Alvaro, me, Michy, Willian.

"Michy scores every time he's on the field! He can score every time. I'm so happy for him."

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone: "Chelsea felt more comfortable than us and won the game deservedly.

"They were superior tactically and physically. They are a very competitive team, they showed more maturity than us and we have to congratulate them."

Chelsea breach Atletico fortress - the best stats

Chelsea are the first side to win away in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid in the Spaniards' last 12 games in the competition on home soil (since losing to Benfica in September 2015).

Chelsea are also only the fourth side to score away to Atletico in Europe in the Spanish club's last 20 games on home soil.

The Blues are now unbeaten in their last 10 Champions League away games against Spanish sides (W3 D7).

Since the start of 2015-16, Antoine Griezmann has had a hand in 51.5% of Atletico Madrid's 33 Champions League goals (14 goals, three assists)

Alvaro Morata has scored his first goal against Atletico Madrid in his seventh game against them in all competitions.

Morata has bagged seven goals in his eight games in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Eden Hazard has provided three assists in his last three games in all competitions for the Blues, as many as in his previous 23.

Michy Batshuayi has scored five goals in his last three games for Chelsea in all competitions, as many as in his previous 16.

In 2017, no player has scored more substitute goals for a Premier League club in all competitions than Michy Batshuayi (four, level with Olivier Giroud).