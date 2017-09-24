Inter Milan 1-0 Genoa

From the section

Former Tottenham, QPR and Fulham winger Adel Taarabt is on loan at Genoa from Benfica

Adel Taarabt was one of two Genoa players sent off in injury time after Inter Milan scored a late winner.

Unbeaten Inter had the better chances, with Marcelo Brozovic hitting the post.

They looked set to be frustrated before Danilo D'Ambrosio headed in a Joao Mario corner late on.

Stephane Omeonga was sent off for pulling back Eder on the halfway line when the Inter player was in on goal, and Taarabt was then dismissed for a two-footed tackle on Yann Karamoh.

Genoa remain without a win from their opening six Serie A games, while Inter Milan stay in third place.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Lazio won 3-0 at Verona, with Ciro Immobile scoring twice in the first half.

Crotone beat fellow strugglers Benevento 2-0 for their first win of the season. Serie A debutants Benevento have lost all six games so far and are bottom of the table. Chievo won 2-0 at Cagliari.

Earlier on Sunday, Sampdoria beat AC Milan 2-0.