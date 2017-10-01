Everton 0-1 Burnley

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick scored his third Premier League goal for Burnley

Jeff Hendrick finished off a magnificent Burnley team move to beat Everton at Goodison Park as the Clarets' impressive start to the season continued.

After withstanding some early pressure, Sean Dyche's side took the lead against the run of play with a move that included a series of 24 passes.

Everton's Nikola Vlasic was caught ball-watching as Stephen Ward cut it back into the box for Hendrick, who smartly sidestepped Morgan Schneiderlin's poor attempt at a challenge and placed it into the net from 15 yards.

It is Burnley's best ever start to a Premier League season as they move to sixth in the table and have eight away points, more than they accumulated in the whole of last season.

The Toffees have lost four of their past five Premier League games and are two places above the relegation zone.

Everton struggle after bright start

Everton's Leighton Baines looked on as his side suffered only their second home defeat to Burnley since 1963

Everton made a lively start to the game inside the opening 20 minutes, a contrast to some of their slow and lacklustre performances so far this season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's pace causing Burnley early problems.

Oumar Niasse, who scored two goals as a substitute against Bournemouth last week, bent a shot from outside the area straight into the hands of Nick Pope in the Burnley goal.

The Senegal striker then attempted a dink over the goalkeeper from close range, with his effort cleared off the line.

The Toffees' record signing Gylfi Sigurdsson then missed a chance to put his side in front when his side-footed effort was easily saved by Pope. The Icelandic midfielder, making his 250th league appearance, is yet to register an assist or score in the Premier League for Everton.

Everton struggled in the second half as they chased the equaliser. Calvert-Lewin and Niasse failed to make any real impact and Sigurdsson's performance was best demonstrated by a long-range shot which was blasted well over the bar.

Wayne Rooney came on as a second-half substitute but could not find a way through Burnley's stubborn defence.

Everton did have two late penalty shouts, firstly when a Rooney header glanced off the raised hand of Matt Lowton, then when a Williams header seemed to strike Lowton on the chest rather than the hand.

Former Everton and Scotland winger Pat Nevin described Everton's performance as "painful to watch".

"If you are a striker it doesn't matter if you get the ball or not you have to work your socks off. You have to create space for your partner or other players to run into the space you vacate. You have to do horrible miles for others," Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

A Burnley team effort

A fine Burnley team goal, which included 24 passes, was the difference as they remain unbeaten in their opening four top-flight away games for the first time since a six-game streak in 1966

Vlasic was not the only Everton player at fault for the Burnley goal, with his team-mates offering far too much space, Williams defending too deep and Schneiderlin looking clumsy as he raced in to challenge goalscorer Hendrick.

But credit must go to Burnley, who converted their first real chance of the match. The 24 passes in the build-up is the second highest of any goal in the league this season, after the 31 passes before Fabian Delph's strike for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Things could have gone from bad to worse for Everton after some sloppy defending from Williams, with Burnley feeling they should have had a penalty.

The Welsh centre-back's clearance from inside his own area was struck straight into a Burnley player, the ball subsequently falling to Scott Arfield.

Williams then looked to lunge into Arfield but referee Jon Moss somewhat harshly booked the Canadian midfielder for diving.

Burnley's only away win last season came on April 29, a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace, as the Clarets picked up seven away points during the campaign.

Already this season, they have recorded wins against Chelsea on the opening day and draws at Tottenham and Liverpool.

"Some of it is down to organisation and some learning about the Premier League," Dyche said.

"The mentality of the players and growth of players is a massive thing, to go to stadiums and be more assured."

Koeman's woes continue

Dutchman Ronald Koeman joined Everton as manager on a three-year deal in June 2016

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is under increasing pressure, as boos echoed around Goodison Park at full-time.

"I can't complain about the reactions of fans. Everyone is disappointed about the result but I don't think they can be disappointed about the commitment," Koeman said.

The Dutchman spent heavily in this summer, acquiring the likes of Rooney, Sigurdsson, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen, as Everton looked to build on the seventh-place finish last season.

However, it is the failure to replace striker Romelu Lukaku, who left for Manchester United, that has left the Toffees short up front.

The club have scored four goals in the league this season, with only bottom-placed Crystal Palace and Swansea, 18th in the table, having scored fewer.

Asked about pressure on him, Koeman said: "I like the team and my players. The solution starts by the commitment of the players and we need to improve and have a bit of luck."

Man of the match - James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski (left) completed 12 clearances, four tackles and three blocks

A day to remember for Burnley, one to forget for Everton - the stats

Everton have already lost as many league games at Goodison Park this term as they did in the whole of Koeman's first season at the club (two in 2016-17).

The Toffees have scored just four goals in the Premier League this term; their fewest after seven games of a league season since 2005-06 (one).

Burnley, meanwhile, have now picked up eight points away from home in the Premier League this season; one more than they did in the whole of the previous campaign (seven).

Jeff Hendrick's goal featured the most passes in the build-up of any Burnley goal in Premier League history (24).

The Irish international ended a run of 27 games in all competitions without scoring for Burnley, netting his first away goal for the club in the process.

Everton have failed to keep a clean sheet in six consecutive Premier League games; just one short of their previous longest run under Ronald Koeman (seven games in November-December 2016).

Burnley pair James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have made more blocks between them (30) than 16 of the other 19 Premier League teams this season.

'We showed the right attitude and commitment' - what they said

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "I can't complain about my players. We showed the right attitude and commitment that we need to play with. We had big chances in the beginning then the game would be totally different.

"You know when you go down against Burnley it is tough. They drop back and are good defensively, organisationally and physically strong. We needed to be at our best to create and we didn't create a lot."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "It was really hard-fought. There was a good mixture today. It was a fantastic goal with a lot of passes - the ball from Robbie Brady was fantastic vision - and then real earthy, nitty-gritty defending.

"A lot of things are coming together. Last year the margins were really tight and now we are getting on the right side of those margins."

What's next?

Everton face a trip to Brighton after the international break on Sunday, 15 October (13:30 BST), before hosting Arsenal on 22 October (13:30 BST) and then an away fixture to Leicester City on 29 October (16:00 GMT).

Burnley host West Ham on Saturday, 14 October (15:00 BST), face Manchester City away on 21 October (15:00 BST) and then welcome Newcastle United on 30 October (20:00 BST).