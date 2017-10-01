Newcastle United 1-1 Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is yet to beat Newcastle in three Premier League meetings.

Liverpool endured a familiar frustrating afternoon in front of goal as they were held to a draw at Newcastle.

Manager Jurgen Klopp once again saw his side dominate possession and create chances but once again saw them fail to capitalise as former Reds boss Rafael Benitez guided the hosts to a draw.

Philippe Coutinho gave Liverpool the lead with a superb 25-yard curler but more poor defending allowed Joselu to equalise with a fortunate finish before the break.

Liverpool were dominant in the second half but could not find a way through as Benitez continued his record of never losing against Liverpool during his managerial career.

Klopp's side have now won one of their last seven games in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League.

Analysis: Liverpool lack urgency - a new problem for Klopp?

Same old story for Klopp

For Liverpool, who have now drawn three of their opening seven games, the recent problems are well documented - they cannot kill teams off.

Only West Ham and Crystal Palace have conceded more Premier League goals than Liverpool

In six games in September, Klopp's side had 126 shots on goal, but only 34 were on target and they only won once in all competitions.

It was a similar story at St James' Park, with Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Daniel Sturridge all wasting clear openings before Coutinho's superb goal.

A miscued clearance fell at the feet of the Brazilian 30 yards out, he cut between two midfielders before stepping around Jonjo Shelvey and bending a wonderful shot into the top corner.

But the lead lasted just seven minutes as the team's soft underbelly was again exposed, Shelvey playing a fine through-ball under no pressure to send Joselu through a huge gap in the Reds defence.

Joel Matip made a recovery challenge but could only clear the ball into the shins of Joselu and send it past Simon Mignolet.

Whether Klopp bemoans bad luck or poor defending, the facts are that Manchester City and Manchester United have both conceded just twice in the Premier League all season - Liverpool have now shipped 12, including nine in their last four matches.

Sturridge fails striking audition

For all of Liverpool's play - they completed 614 passes to Newcastle's 296 - Sturridge had the only other shot on target apart from Coutinho's goal

After seeing his side yet again miss a host of chances in the 1-1 Champions League draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday, Klopp handed Sturridge a rare chance from the start, leaving Roberto Firmino on the bench.

But despite some neat touches - one pass to free Salah in particular was outstanding - the England striker did not provide the cutting edge his team currently need so badly.

In the end he had one big chance to score in the match and could only hit tamely at Rob Elliot after a miscued clearance fell to him. Salah was equally guilty, scooping the rebound over the top.

Sturridge has scored just 10 Premier League goals in Klopp's two years in charge at the club.

Liverpool's best chance of a winner came in the final minute when substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain headed over, though Newcastle also had a chance to take all three points in stoppage time when more slack marking from a corner almost allowed Mohamed Diame to score.

Benitez bringing stability back

These two clubs memorably played out back-to-back 4-3 games at Anfield in 1996 and 1997 - and as a result are seemingly broadcast live every season.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle team of the 1990s may have served up a similar scoreline against this team of Klopp's, but there was little chance of Benitez sharing in such a goalfest.

His side were impressive, clinical in taking the one clear chance they created, and never allowed Liverpool to relax despite their stranglehold on possession.

Benitez will forever be etched into the history of Liverpool after winning the Champions League in 2005 - but he is also loved by Newcastle fans after guiding them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with the minimum of fuss last season.

He could, on the early evidence, achieve survival in a similar manner.

'They scored their one chance - that doesn't feel too fair'

Media playback is not supported on this device Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp:

"I am disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want. We scored a wonderful goal and created wonderful chances. We shot the ball over the goal even when it was empty.

"We created five or six outstanding, big chances. Usually we score with one of them. I didn't see one more chance for Newcastle.

"They got one chance and scored. That doesn't feel too fair. If you don't help yourself no one else help you.

"It will be like this until we score. We play like this it makes sense that we play like this usually we score in situations like this. We have to accept this and carry on."

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez:

Media playback is not supported on this device Benitez 'a little bit happy' with Liverpool draw

"When you get just one point at home we cannot be happy but against a top-six side like Liverpool, creating so many chances, you have to be a little bit happy. The way our players were working, tackling and trying to win every ball was fantastic.

"We have two or three situations when we could be more composed on the ball but we lost these situations. This could make a difference. If we can score then they are under pressure and can make mistakes."

Man of the match - Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

On a day when no player particularly excelled, Coutinho's moment of brilliance stood out like a sore thumb. A matchwinner, he has now scored in three straight games

Liverpool's long-range record - the stats

The Magpies have only lost once at St. James' Park in the Premier League under Rafa Benitez (won five, drew three).

Philippe Coutinho has scored 17 goals from outside the box in the Premier League - three more than any other player since his debut in February 2013.

Liverpool have scored 295 Premier League goals from outside the box, 33 more than any other side.

Joselu is yet to lose a Premier League game in which he has scored (won five, drew one) and has has scored two goals from three shots on target at St. James' Park in the Premier League this season.

What's next?

Both sides have a fortnight's break coming up thanks to international football. Newcastle travel to Southampton on 15 October, while Liverpool have arguably their biggest game of the season when they host Manchester United at lunchtime on the 14th.

