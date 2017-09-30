St Mirren 2-1 Brechin City

Match ends, St. Mirren 2, Brechin City 1.
St Mirren moved top of the Championship the day after the city bid to become UK City of Culture in 2021.
A second-half strike by substitute Dale Hilson sealed all three points for Jack Ross's men against Brechin City.
The visitors had equalised just before the break, with Kalvin Orsi converting with a close-range header.
St Mirren midfielder Cammy Smith had opened the scoring with a fine finish after 14 minutes to give the home side an early advantage.
Both sides made one change to their starting line-ups, with Jordan Kirkpatrick coming in for Josh Todd for the Buddies and Euan Spark replacing Chris O'Neil, who dropped to the bench for the visitors.
St. Mirren made the early running with Smith's shot in 13 minutes held by Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith, but the goal was only delayed and two minutes later Smith controlled a great cross-field pass from Stelios Demetriou to slot the ball under the keeper for his seventh goal of the season.
Smith, Lewis Morgan and Gavin Reilly were interchanging positions up front throughout the first period to give Brechin problems, but it was the visitors who equalised with seven minutes left before the break.
Orsi found space at the back post and his header sneaked past St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson for his second goal of the season, to give the small band of visiting supporters some hope of their side ending their poor run of results.
St Mirren manager Ross changed his side's approach after the break, to go more direct with John Sutton, Ross Stewart and Dale Hilson on as substitutes, and it paid off with 10 minutes left.
Stewart found space to cross into the box and Hilson got on the end of the effort to knock the ball past Smith to set off big celebrations in the home fans in the 3,920 crowd - especially as they knew at that stage that Dundee Utd were winning at Dunfermline.
On this form, St Mirren may take some shifting from the top of the league.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 26McCart
- 2DemetriouBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHilsonat 67'minutes
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 17KirkpatrickSubstituted forStewartat 52'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forSuttonat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 5Buchanan
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 20Crighton
- 5McGeever
- 2McLean
- 15SparkBooked at 21mins
- 8Graham
- 6Dale
- 21SinclairSubstituted forWattat 77'minutes
- 3DyerBooked at 81mins
- 17McLennanBooked at 61minsSubstituted forLayneat 84'minutes
- 18OrsiSubstituted forLoveat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fusco
- 7Love
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 12O'Neil
- 19O'Neil
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 3,928
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
