Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton Wanderers

Jonathan Kodjia missed all of August with a broken ankle

Jonathan Kodjia's first goal of 2017-18 saw Aston Villa beat Bolton and secure their fourth-straight league win.

Kodjia scored the only goal of the game from the spot after being brought down in the box by Mark Beevers.

Kodjia then headed over soon after while Bolton went close to equalising late on when Glenn Whelan cleared Gary Madine's header off the line.

Villa's Neil Taylor was sent off for a foul on Adam Le Fondre late on, while Bolton are winless in 11 games.

The victory means seventh-placed Villa are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.

Bolton, who were promoted from League One last season, have now lost eight consecutive games in the Championship having failed to score in their last seven. It is in fact Wanderers' worst start to a season in 115 years.

After a quiet first half an hour from the hosts, Kodjia wasted a clear chance to open the scoring when he fired wide with only the keeper to beat.

But he made amends soon after by firing past Mark Howard after being awarded a penalty.

John Terry went close to making the result more comfortable for the hosts but failed to properly connect with Robert Snodgrass's free-kick.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce: "It was a difficult afternoon. Bolton have good experience and of course they have had a difficult start and are fighting for their lives.

"I thought Karl Henry and Darren Pratley were diligent for Bolton. They tried to stop the supply and made it what it was basically in the end which was ugly.

"My experience with the Championship is that there are going to be lots of occasions like this game. Whoever we play it is not going to be easy particularly at Villa Park."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson: "We played a team which has spent a lot of money and we took them very close.

"We are working our socks off. There is great honesty among players. They are hurting but all we can do is play to the best of our ability.

"We had some good chances and the overall performance was very good."