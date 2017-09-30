Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Aston Villa 1-0 Bolton Wanderers
Jonathan Kodjia's first goal of 2017-18 saw Aston Villa beat Bolton and secure their fourth-straight league win.
Kodjia scored the only goal of the game from the spot after being brought down in the box by Mark Beevers.
Kodjia then headed over soon after while Bolton went close to equalising late on when Glenn Whelan cleared Gary Madine's header off the line.
Villa's Neil Taylor was sent off for a foul on Adam Le Fondre late on, while Bolton are winless in 11 games.
The victory means seventh-placed Villa are now unbeaten in their last eight league games.
Bolton, who were promoted from League One last season, have now lost eight consecutive games in the Championship having failed to score in their last seven. It is in fact Wanderers' worst start to a season in 115 years.
After a quiet first half an hour from the hosts, Kodjia wasted a clear chance to open the scoring when he fired wide with only the keeper to beat.
But he made amends soon after by firing past Mark Howard after being awarded a penalty.
John Terry went close to making the result more comfortable for the hosts but failed to properly connect with Robert Snodgrass's free-kick.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce: "It was a difficult afternoon. Bolton have good experience and of course they have had a difficult start and are fighting for their lives.
"I thought Karl Henry and Darren Pratley were diligent for Bolton. They tried to stop the supply and made it what it was basically in the end which was ugly.
"My experience with the Championship is that there are going to be lots of occasions like this game. Whoever we play it is not going to be easy particularly at Villa Park."
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson: "We played a team which has spent a lot of money and we took them very close.
"We are working our socks off. There is great honesty among players. They are hurting but all we can do is play to the best of our ability.
"We had some good chances and the overall performance was very good."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 27El Mohamady
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 3TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 7SnodgrassSubstituted forSambaat 89'minutes
- 6WhelanBooked at 11mins
- 14Hourihane
- 37Adomah
- 39DavisSubstituted forOnomahat 73'minutes
- 22KodjiaSubstituted forHoganat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Samba
- 9Hogan
- 13Steer
- 18Onomah
- 20Bjarnason
- 21Hutton
- 36O'Hare
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 2Little
- 31WheaterBooked at 59mins
- 5BeeversBooked at 68mins
- 3TaylorSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
- 24HenryBooked at 90mins
- 10AmeobiSubstituted forNooneat 63'minutes
- 21Pratley
- 8KaracanSubstituted forLe Fondreat 69'minutes
- 20Armstrong
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 12Noone
- 15Robinson
- 16Cullen
- 32Burke
- 34King
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 31,451
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone.
Dismissal
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) is shown the red card.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Aston Villa).
Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
John Terry (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karl Henry (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Christopher Samba replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Foul by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).
David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Antonee Robinson replaces Andrew Taylor.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt blocked. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Noone with a cross.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Hand ball by Scott Hogan (Aston Villa).
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Onomah.
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Whelan with a through ball.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa).
Craig Noone (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Josh Onomah replaces Keinan Davis.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Hogan replaces Jonathan Kodjia.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Darren Pratley.
Attempt missed. John Terry (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Jem Karacan.
Booking
Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Beevers (Bolton Wanderers).
Foul by James Chester (Aston Villa).
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.