Juventus 4-0 Torino

Juventus signed Paulo Dybala (centre) from Palermo for £23.4m in June 2015

Paulo Dybala scored twice to take his tally to 10 goals in six Serie A games as Juventus crushed Torino in the Turin derby.

The Argentine scored the first and fourth goals as Juve ran riot.

Torino's cause was not helped by the dismissal of midfielder Daniele Baselli for two yellow cards with more than an hour to go.

Juve took advantage of the extra man, Miralem Pjanic doubling the lead before Alex Sandro's header made it 3-0.

Juventus join Napoli on 18 points from six games, five ahead of third-placed Inter Milan who entertain struggling Genoa on Sunday (14:00 BST)

Torino, unbeaten before this game, are sixth in the table with 11 points.

It could have been much worse for Torino but for former Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu, who produced a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Juve's next game is at home to Olympiakos in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

Napoli maintain winning start

Elsewhere on Saturday, Faouzi Ghoulam fired a late winner as Napoli maintained their 100% start with a 3-2 victory at SPAL.

Algeria international Ghoulam drilled home Napoli's 83rd-minute winner after Federico Viviani's superb second-half free-kick appeared to have earned minnows SPAL a surprise draw.

SPAL, promoted to the top flight for the first time since 1968 in May, took a shock 13th-minute lead through Pasquale Schiattarella's low shot.

Lorenzo Insigne equalised for Napoli with a low finish a minute later and, after spurning a string of second-half chances, Jose Callejon headed the visitors into a 71st-minute lead.

Former Real Madrid striker Jose Callejon celebrates scoring against SPAL

SPAL hit back through Viviani's free-kick seven minutes later, but left-back Ghoulam struck the winner from outside the box to seal Napoli's sixth straight league win.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice as Roma maintained their fine form with a 3-1 home win against Udinese.

Former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko struck an early opener for Roma with his fifth goal in three games and set up El Shaarawy for the home side's second on the half-hour mark.

El Shaarawy added a third before Stryger Larsen scored Udinese's consolation.