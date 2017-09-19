Match ends, Barcelona 6, Eibar 1.
Barcelona 6-1 Eibar
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi scored four goals as La Liga leaders Barcelona maintained their 100% start to the season with a big win against Eibar.
Messi converted a penalty to give the hosts the lead before Paulinho headed in a second.
Denis Suarez then struck from a rebound but Sergi Enrich made it 3-1 with a near-post finish.
Messi scored twice within a minute before exchanging passes with Aleix Vidal for a late fourth.
The win means Barcelona are top with 15 points, five clear of second-placed Sevilla but having played a game more.
Messi is once again enjoying an impressive run of form in front goal.
The Argentina forward has scored nine goals in his past four La Liga appearances with his four on Tuesday moving him to a total of 301 at the Nou Camp in 13 years.
Former Hammer hits hat-trick for Valencia
Meanwhile, former West Ham striker Simone Zaza scored a hat-trick inside nine minutes as Valencia beat Malaga 5-0.
After Santi Mina opened the scoring, Italy international Zaza scored between the 54th and 63rd minutes to put Valencia in control.
Substitute Rodrigo then finished from Goncalo Guedes' clever backheel to complete the win.
Valencia move up to third in La Liga, six points behind Barcelona.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 14Mascherano
- 19Digne
- 15Paulinho
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forRakiticat 65'minutes
- 8IniestaSubstituted forRobertoat 63'minutes
- 16DeulofeuSubstituted forVidalat 75'minutes
- 10Messi
- 6D Suárez
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 9Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 18Alba
- 20Roberto
- 22Vidal
- 25Vermaelen
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 18Arbilla
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 3GálvezBooked at 80mins
- 23Juncà
- 14García CarrilloSubstituted forRiveraat 77'minutes
- 5Escalante
- 7CapaBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPeñaat 65'minutes
- 24Jordán
- 8Inui
- 9EnrichSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Rivera
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Peña
- 13Riesgo
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 22Lombán
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 49,693
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 6, Eibar 1.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Charles (Eibar) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Juncà with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Eibar 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aleix Vidal.
Attempt missed. Rubén Peña (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Rubén Peña (Eibar) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Rivera.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Alejandro Gálvez (Eibar) is shown the yellow card.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar).
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Juncà (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Cristian Rivera replaces Dani García.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Gerard Deulofeu.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Sergi Enrich.
Offside, Barcelona. Paulinho tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Digne (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Gálvez.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Eibar. Rubén Peña replaces Ander Capa.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Sergi Roberto replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Eibar 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulinho following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Takashi Inui (Eibar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
Offside, Eibar. Anaitz Arbilla tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Eibar 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Eibar 1. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Juncà with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Eibar 0. Denis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Javier Mascherano.
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).