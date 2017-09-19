Barcelona 6-1 Eibar

Messi has scored 12 goals in all competitions so far this season

Lionel Messi scored four goals as La Liga leaders Barcelona maintained their 100% start to the season with a big win against Eibar.

Messi converted a penalty to give the hosts the lead before Paulinho headed in a second.

Denis Suarez then struck from a rebound but Sergi Enrich made it 3-1 with a near-post finish.

Messi scored twice within a minute before exchanging passes with Aleix Vidal for a late fourth.

The win means Barcelona are top with 15 points, five clear of second-placed Sevilla but having played a game more.

Messi is once again enjoying an impressive run of form in front goal.

The Argentina forward has scored nine goals in his past four La Liga appearances with his four on Tuesday moving him to a total of 301 at the Nou Camp in 13 years.

Former Hammer hits hat-trick for Valencia

Zaza played eight games while on loan at West Ham from Juventus last season, failing to score a goal

Meanwhile, former West Ham striker Simone Zaza scored a hat-trick inside nine minutes as Valencia beat Malaga 5-0.

After Santi Mina opened the scoring, Italy international Zaza scored between the 54th and 63rd minutes to put Valencia in control.

Substitute Rodrigo then finished from Goncalo Guedes' clever backheel to complete the win.

Valencia move up to third in La Liga, six points behind Barcelona.