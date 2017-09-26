League Two
Exeter0Notts County3

Exeter City 0-3 Notts County

Jorge Grant
Jorge Grant has scored eight goals in 12 appearances this season

Jorge Grant came off the bench to score twice as Notts County underlined their promotion credentials with victory at fellow League Two high-flyers Exeter.

In a clash that pitted the top two teams in the division against each other, it was the Magpies who came out on top to extend their lead to three points thanks to Lewis Alessandra's early goal and Grant's second-half brace.

The visitors took the lead inside the first two minutes when a long kick from goalkeeper Adam Collin was flicked on and Alessandra lobbed a fine first time effort over the head of a stranded Christy Pym and into the net.

Exeter responded with a Jake Taylor shot that was straight down the throat of Collin, while Lee Holmes stung the palms of the goalkeeper with a fierce effort from distance.

However, their best chance came when Craig Woodman's hanging cross was nodded down by Jayden Stockley and Taylor smashed his effort straight at the custodian.

Exeter paid the price for several missed chances as, in the 62nd minute, Notts County doubled their lead as a corner kick caused havoc in the six-yard box and the ball was turned in by Grant, who had been on the pitch for only five minutes.

Jonathan Forte was narrowly off target for County, while Stockley headed high for Exeter, but Grant bagged his second eight minutes from time after Exeter's woeful offside trap was exposed to hand Kevin Nolan's men an impressive victory.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 5Archibald-HenvilleSubstituted forEdwardsat 68'minutes
  • 3Woodman
  • 25Taylor
  • 4James
  • 6TillsonSubstituted forBoatengat 68'minutes
  • 10Holmes
  • 33ReidSubstituted forMcAlindenat 73'minutes
  • 11Stockley

Substitutes

  • 13Hamon
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Jay
  • 21Moxey
  • 22Wilson
  • 28Edwards
  • 44Boateng

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 19HuntBooked at 64mins
  • 5Duffy
  • 4Hewitt
  • 3DickinsonBooked at 59mins
  • 11HawkridgeSubstituted forGrantat 57'minutes
  • 22Yates
  • 24Milsom
  • 20WalkerSubstituted forForteat 68'minutes
  • 30SteadSubstituted forSmithat 85'minutes
  • 7Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 2Tootle
  • 6Hollis
  • 10Grant
  • 14Forte
  • 16Brisley
  • 17Smith
  • 34Fitzsimons
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
4,760

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 0, Notts County 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 0, Notts County 3.

Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jon Stead.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 3. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Forte.

Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).

Foul by Craig Woodman (Exeter City).

Nicky Hunt (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Craig Woodman (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Liam McAlinden replaces Reuben Reid.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (Exeter City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Lloyd James (Exeter City).

Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Hiram Boateng replaces Jordan Tillson.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Kyle Edwards replaces Troy Archibald-Henville.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Jonathan Forte replaces Liam Walker.

Hand ball by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Booking

Nicky Hunt (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Hunt (Notts County).

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 2. Jorge Grant (Notts County) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Lloyd James.

Booking

Carl Dickinson (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl Dickinson (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Jorge Grant replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Troy Brown.

Attempt missed. Lloyd James (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108112081225
2Exeter107121611522
3Accrington106222013720
4Coventry10613136719
5Luton10532189918
6Stevenage105321712518
7Newport10532149518
8Wycombe105321916318
9Mansfield104421512316
10Cambridge10514119216
11Swindon105141414016
12Lincoln City104331312115
13Grimsby104151418-413
14Yeovil103341723-612
15Barnet103251413111
16Cheltenham103251213-111
17Carlisle103251416-211
18Crewe103251217-511
19Crawley103161113-210
20Morecambe10244912-310
21Colchester102351518-39
22Port Vale10127815-75
23Chesterfield10127921-125
24Forest Green101271025-155
