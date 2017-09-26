Match ends, Bristol City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Bristol City 2-0 Bolton Wanderers
Bristol City continued their impressive start to the Championship season with victory over Bolton, who set a new club record for games without scoring.
City, now unbeaten in eight league matches, went ahead when Famara Diedhiou bundled home at the far post.
Felipe Morais was shown a second yellow card on the stroke of half-time to compound Bolton's misery.
Aden Flint diverted in to confirm City's superiority, as Wanderers failed to score for a seventh successive game.
Gary Madine came closest to registering their first goal since 22 August but his looping header was hooked clear by Flint.
Other than that effort, Phil Parkinson's side rarely threatened and remain bottom of the table with just two points from their first 10 matches, having won promotion from League One last season.
By contrast, Bristol City, who have also seen off Premier League teams Watford and Stoke on their way to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, have not lost in any competition since 12 August.
Their current unbeaten sequence is their longest in the second tier since 2012 and lifts them up to seventh in the table.
Bristol City assistant head coach Dean Holden:
"We're happy for the fans to be talking play-offs because it means we are at the right end of the table and playing well.
"It is within the club and the dressing room that we need to keep feet firmly on the ground and that is happening.
"The players are stressing to each other that no one should get carried away.
"We have turned in a very professional performance and will come in tomorrow to start preparing just as thoroughly for Ipswich.
"Bolton were never going to come here and lie down. It wasn't our most fluent display, but we were very solid."
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:
"The sending-off was unbelievably harsh because Felipe's first caution was barely a foul. Yes, he has gone to ground for the second one, which might be regarded as reckless, but I've seen the challenge again and it was so hard on him to send him off.
"I am facing one of the biggest challenges of my career. But there was a massive one at Bradford City when I went there and we pulled together and turned things around.
"Now I am determined to do that again. To play in the Championship with the restrictions we have been under is so tough.
"But tonight I saw a team ready to give everything. I was really low at the weekend and looked at my own performance as well as that of the players, but now I see some hope."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 5Wright
- 4FlintBooked at 61mins
- 6Baker
- 3Bryan
- 11O'Dowda
- 21PackBooked at 6mins
- 7Smith
- 20PatersonSubstituted forEliassonat 67'minutes
- 14ReidSubstituted forWoodrowat 80'minutes
- 9DiedhiouSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 10Taylor
- 15Steele
- 18Woodrow
- 19Eliasson
- 23Magnusson
- 45Leko
Bolton
- 33Howard
- 2Little
- 31Wheater
- 5Beevers
- 3Taylor
- 12NooneSubstituted forAmeobiat 55'minutes
- 21PratleyBooked at 76mins
- 24Henry
- 34KingSubstituted forLe Fondreat 77'minutes
- 22MoraisBooked at 45mins
- 14MadineSubstituted forWilbrahamat 82'minutesBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 9Le Fondre
- 10Ameobi
- 15Robinson
- 16Cullen
- 18Wilbraham
- 32Burke
- 39Turner
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 17,203
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mark Little (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mark Howard.
Attempt saved. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Andrew Taylor.
Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt missed. Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrew Taylor with a cross.
Attempt saved. Adam Le Fondre (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Wilbraham (Bolton Wanderers).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mark Little.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Gary Madine.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Cauley Woodrow replaces Bobby Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Matty Taylor replaces Famara Diedhiou.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Jeff King.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. Aden Flint (Bristol City) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marlon Pack following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Bryan.
Booking
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Korey Smith (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Darren Pratley.
Joe Bryan (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sammy Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Korey Smith.