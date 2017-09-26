Ipswich Town 5-2 Sunderland

Martyn Waghorn (left) opened the scoring for Ipswich

Sunderland's winless Championship run extended to eight games as ex-Black Cat Martyn Waghorn scored and set up three more in their heavy defeat at Ipswich.

He got across his man to glance in Joe Garner's cross, but Billy Jones headed home a corner to equalise soon after.

Ipswich led again when Jordan Spence powered in and Waghorn backheeled for Bersant Celina to finish for 3-1.

David McGoldrick bundled home a fourth and although Aiden McGeady curled in, Grant Ward made it five for Ipswich.

Simon Grayson's Sunderland have won just two points from the last 24 on offer and remain third from bottom, while the Tractor Boys are up to fifth.

Ex-Rangers and Leicester striker Waghorn, who came through the youth system at the Stadium of Light, was a constant menace for Mick McCarthy's side and now has five goals in seven league appearances this season.

McGeady's strike, which found the top corner from outside the area, was arguably the goal of the match, while Ward rounded visiting keeper Jason Steele to complete the scoring from a tight angle.

Only bottom side Bolton have conceded more goals than Sunderland, who are the only side in the second tier yet to keep a clean sheet this term, while McCarthy's side are the league's highest scorers.