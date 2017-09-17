Match ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 3.
Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus
Paulo Dybala marked his 100th game for Juventus with a hat-trick as they maintained their 100% Serie A record by beating Sassuolo.
The Argentine's opener was a stunning first-time shot from outside the area, before he poked home a second and curled in a free-kick for his third.
Matteo Politano scored in the second half for the home side.
Inter Milan and Napoli also hold 100% records in the top flight after winning all four of their games this season.
Luciano Spalletti's Inter beat Crotone 2-0 on Saturday, while Napoli thrashed Benevento 6-0 on Sunday, with Belgian forward Dries Mertens hitting a hat-trick for Maurizio Sarri's side.
Former Blackburn striker Nikola Kalinic scored twice as AC Milan edged past Udinese 2-1. It leaves the Rossoneri three points adrift of the leaders.
Dybala in numbers:
- Dybala is the first Juve player to score in each of the first four Serie A games of the season (with eight goals in total).
- The striker is the first player since Wayne Rooney for Manchester United in 2011-12 to score eight goals in the first four matches in any of Europe's top five leagues.
- He has scored back-to-back hat-tricks away from home in Serie A (against Genoa and Sassuolo).
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 55Letschert
- 28Cannavaro
- 15Acerbi
- 4MagnanelliSubstituted forMatriat 78'minutes
- 21Lirola Kosok
- 6MazzitelliSubstituted forDuncanat 58'minutes
- 12Sensi
- 98AdjapongBooked at 56mins
- 16PolitanoSubstituted forRagusaat 64'minutes
- 11Falcinelli
Substitutes
- 7Missiroli
- 8Biondini
- 10Matri
- 13Peluso
- 14Scamacca
- 23Gazzola
- 24Goldaniga
- 26Oliveira Da Silva
- 29Cassata
- 32Duncan
- 70Marson
- 90Ragusa
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forBarzagliat 72'minutes
- 24Rugani
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 31mins
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 7Ju Cuadrado
- 10DybalaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 85'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 17Mandzukic
- 9HiguaínSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 11Douglas Costa
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 22Asamoah
- 23Szczesny
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
- Attendance:
- 21,584
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 1, Juventus 3.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Timo Letschert.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Juventus).
Paolo Cannavaro (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Claud Adjapong.
Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Costa.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stefano Sensi.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Matri (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfred Duncan.
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Sassuolo).
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Sandro.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Alessandro Matri replaces Francesco Magnanelli.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Offside, Sassuolo. Paolo Cannavaro tries a through ball, but Diego Falcinelli is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Diego Falcinelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Magnanelli.
Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Acerbi.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Alex Sandro.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Diego Falcinelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Antonino Ragusa replaces Matteo Politano.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Juventus 3. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.