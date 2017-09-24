Match ends, St. Mirren 3, Queen of the South 1.
St Mirren 3-1 Queen of the South
Lewis Morgan scored a double as St Mirren returned to winning ways to beat Queen of the South and move to within a point of leaders Dunfermline Athletic.
Cammy Smith's low drive opened the scoring for the Buddies, who lost to the Pars last week, after 24 minutes.
Morgan, three minutes later and then after the break, took his tally to eight for the season with two long-range strikes.
Jason Kerr headed Queens' reply as the visitors threatened a fightback.
Stephen Dobbie had already tested Craig Samson then the home goalkeeper prevented Callum Fordyce reducing the deficit further.
The win takes St Mirren above Dundee United into second place in the Scottish Championship, while Queens are five points behind in sixth.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 26McCartBooked at 74mins
- 2DemetriouBooked at 22mins
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 14ToddSubstituted forStewartat 47'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forIrvineat 88'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forKirkpatrickat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 18Hilson
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5BrownlieSubstituted forTappingat 63'minutes
- 15Kerr
- 3Marshall
- 2Rooney
- 8Rankin
- 14Jacobs
- 25DykesSubstituted forKaneat 63'minutes
- 11Dobbie
- 9LyleSubstituted forMcFaddenat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tapping
- 7Stirling
- 10Kane
- 16McFadden
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 3,023
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 3, Queen of the South 1.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. James McFadden (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gary Irvine replaces Cameron Smith.
Ross Stewart (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jamie McCart.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match John Rankin (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie McCart (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jamie McCart (St. Mirren).
Christopher Kane (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. James McFadden replaces Derek Lyle.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ross Stewart.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Christopher Kane.
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christopher Kane (Queen of the South).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Rankin (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! St. Mirren 3, Queen of the South 1. Jason Kerr (Queen of the South) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Dobbie following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Christopher Kane replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Tapping replaces Darren Brownlie.
Attempt missed. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.