Match ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Mainz 05
-
Robert Lewandowski scored twice on his 100th Bundesliga appearance with Bayern Munich as his side thrashed Mainz.
The Poland striker has scored 82 goals in the league since signing on a free from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
His first came on 55 minutes after converting Thomas Muller's cross, before heading in a second past Rene Adler 13 minutes from time.
Forward Muller had opened the scoring by drilling in a finish and Arjen Robben doubled their advantage.
The result provided much relief for Bayern who have had a difficult week, following reports in the Spanish media that Lewandowski was looking for a move to La Liga champions Real Madrid.
And German football writer Raphael Honigstein told BBC Radio 5 live that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti will "not see out his contract beyond the summer" and be replaced by Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
But after the match, Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness laughed off the claims by saying "it is not 1 April", in reference to April Fool's Day.
The champions are second in the league - behind unbeaten Hannover - having been beaten by Hoffenheim in their previous game.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 32Kimmich
- 17BoatengBooked at 56minsSubstituted forSüleat 62'minutes
- 5Hummels
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 42mins
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 23VidalSubstituted forRudyat 72'minutes
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 62'minutes
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 7Ribéry
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Rodríguez
- 19Rudy
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Mainz
- 1Adler
- 3Balogun
- 16BellBooked at 36mins
- 4DialloBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMutoat 76'minutes
- 2Donati
- 20Frei
- 23Serdar
- 18BrosinskiSubstituted forGbaminat 65'minutes
- 8Öztunali
- 32De BlasisSubstituted forLatzaat 45'minutes
- 7Quaison
Substitutes
- 6Latza
- 9Muto
- 10Maxim
- 14Fischer
- 17Samperio
- 25Gbamin
- 27Zentner
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0.
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Yoshinori Muto (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Stefan Bell (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabian Frei.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Yoshinori Muto replaces Abdou Diallo.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Arturo Vidal.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suat Serdar (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Fabian Frei (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Rafinha.
Attempt blocked. Levin Öztunali (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Frei.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Philippe Gbamin replaces Daniel Brosinski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Bell.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leon Balogun (1. FSV Mainz 05) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Arjen Robben.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Daniel Brosinski.
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giulio Donati with a cross.
Offside, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Stefan Bell tries a through ball, but Abdou Diallo is caught offside.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).