Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Solihull Moors 2-2 Dagenham & Redbridge
Jake Howell scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Dagenham escaped struggling Solihull with a draw.
Dagenham hit the front in the sixth minute when Mason Bloomfield buried a free header from Andre Boucaud's free-kick.
But Dapo Afolayan delivered the cross for Darren Carter to head Solihull level five minutes later and then smashed in a 25-yard strike in the 40th minute to complete the turnaround.
The hosts had chances to extend their lead and they were punished for not taking one as Howells scored directly from a corner four minutes into added time.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
- 23Vaughan
- 2Green
- 5Kettle
- 35Richards
- 36Payne
- 26DalyBooked at 75mins
- 4Carter
- 7Murombedzi
- 34McDonaldSubstituted forFoxat 73'minutes
- 17AfolayanSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutes
- 18BrodieSubstituted forMayeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Cullinane-Liburd
- 14Maye
- 22Green
- 31Campbell
- 33Fox
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 19Ling
- 7Howell
- 6RobinsonSubstituted forAdamsat 76'minutes
- 5Robson
- 10Ferrier
- 18LokkoBooked at 16mins
- 17Boucaud
- 25WhitelySubstituted forOkenabirhieat 62'minutes
- 24Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forRomainat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Justham
- 8Adams
- 11Okenabirhie
- 12Romain
- 15N'Gala
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 625
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tahvon Campbell replaces Oladapo Afolayan.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Simeon Maye replaces Richard Brodie.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Charlee Adams replaces Matt Robinson.
Booking
Liam Daly (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Ben Fox replaces Wesley McDonald.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Romain replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Fejiri Okenabirhie replaces Corey Whitely.
Second Half
Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors).
Booking
Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).
Goal!
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.