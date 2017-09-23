Solihull Moors 2-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Jake Howell scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Dagenham escaped struggling Solihull with a draw.

Dagenham hit the front in the sixth minute when Mason Bloomfield buried a free header from Andre Boucaud's free-kick.

But Dapo Afolayan delivered the cross for Darren Carter to head Solihull level five minutes later and then smashed in a 25-yard strike in the 40th minute to complete the turnaround.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead and they were punished for not taking one as Howells scored directly from a corner four minutes into added time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.