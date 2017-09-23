Solihull Moors 2-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

National League
Jake Howell scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Dagenham escaped struggling Solihull with a draw.

Dagenham hit the front in the sixth minute when Mason Bloomfield buried a free header from Andre Boucaud's free-kick.

But Dapo Afolayan delivered the cross for Darren Carter to head Solihull level five minutes later and then smashed in a 25-yard strike in the 40th minute to complete the turnaround.

The hosts had chances to extend their lead and they were punished for not taking one as Howells scored directly from a corner four minutes into added time.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

  • 23Vaughan
  • 2Green
  • 5Kettle
  • 35Richards
  • 36Payne
  • 26DalyBooked at 75mins
  • 4Carter
  • 7Murombedzi
  • 34McDonaldSubstituted forFoxat 73'minutes
  • 17AfolayanSubstituted forCampbellat 90'minutes
  • 18BrodieSubstituted forMayeat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Cullinane-Liburd
  • 14Maye
  • 22Green
  • 31Campbell
  • 33Fox

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 19Ling
  • 7Howell
  • 6RobinsonSubstituted forAdamsat 76'minutes
  • 5Robson
  • 10Ferrier
  • 18LokkoBooked at 16mins
  • 17Boucaud
  • 25WhitelySubstituted forOkenabirhieat 62'minutes
  • 24Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forRomainat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Justham
  • 8Adams
  • 11Okenabirhie
  • 12Romain
  • 15N'Gala
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
625

Live Text

Match ends, Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 2. Luke Howell (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tahvon Campbell replaces Oladapo Afolayan.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Simeon Maye replaces Richard Brodie.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Charlee Adams replaces Matt Robinson.

Booking

Liam Daly (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Ben Fox replaces Wesley McDonald.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Elliott Romain replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Fejiri Okenabirhie replaces Corey Whitely.

Second Half

Second Half begins Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Oladapo Afolayan (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Kevin Lokko (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Darren Carter (Solihull Moors).

Goal!

Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United127141615122
2Aldershot126332011921
3Dover12633158721
4Halifax126331511421
5Wrexham12633106421
6Woking127051918121
7Dag & Red125522517820
8Macclesfield126241214-220
9Maidstone United125431815319
10Bromley125341815318
11Maidenhead United125341714318
12Boreham Wood125252016417
13Leyton Orient125251720-317
14Gateshead124441512316
15Eastleigh123721311216
16Ebbsfleet122911615115
17Hartlepool124351113-215
18Tranmere1234589-113
19Barrow122641414012
20Fylde122641922-312
21Chester122551219-711
22Guiseley12165820-129
23Solihull Moors122281221-98
24Torquay120481125-144
