Match ends, Sunderland 1, Cardiff City 2.
Sunderland 1-2 Cardiff City
Cardiff City recorded their first victory in September as they returned to form at the Stadium of Light.
The Bluebirds ensured Sunderland remain without a win at home in 15 successive matches in a contest memorable for two penalty decisions.
On-loan midfielder Craig Bryson put Cardiff ahead before Lynden Gooch's penalty made it 1-1 on 53 minutes.
However, Joe Ralls' composed penalty after Lamine Kone's infringement gave the Bluebirds all three points.
In the first Championship meeting at the Stadium of Light between the sides since October 2006, which Cardiff also won 2-1 thanks to a brace from Michael Chopra, Cardiff took advantage of a slow Sunderland start by stamping their authority.
Their opening goal was a picture of simplicity, a long ball from goalkeeper Neil Etheridge flicked-on by Kenneth Zohore to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who freed Bryson to volley home with his side foot after only six minutes.
Aron Gunnarsson forced a smart save from Robbin Ruiter as Cardiff continued to press, but the visitors received a let-off just before the interval when Bryan Oviedo's 30-yard effort struck the upright with Etheridge beaten.
Cardiff did not heed the warning, however, and Sunderland equalised within eight minutes of the restart, Gooch winning and converting a penalty after Sean Morrison clumsily hauled him down.
It was a blow to Cardiff as they had seemed in control, but Morrison was hauled over by Kone with 18 minutes remaining to give Neil Warnock's side a reprieve.
Ralls made no mistake and Cardiff were comfortable in protecting their lead.
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson said:
"After going a goal down we responded quite well, we grew into the game as the first half went on.
"Unfortunately we still went one down. We got the goal and looked like they will get goal but bad decision making from Lamine and it was difficult to get in the game again.
"If you make bad decisions then you will be punished. The players need to learn from mistakes. Home or away we have to grind a result out."
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock said:
"I thought we deserved it if I'm honest. We had a knockback when they scored the equaliser which was a silly goal to give away.
"But instead of going under we just got stronger and we really started playing again and it was just if we could get the goal.
"We had a great chance to win the game in the first half and their goalkeeper has made two great saves in the second half. I don't know how he got down to one of them."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 18BrowningBooked at 70mins
- 23KonéBooked at 73mins
- 36Wilson
- 21Matthews
- 17NdongSubstituted forAsoroat 79'minutes
- 6CattermoleBooked at 11mins
- 3OviedoSubstituted forRobsonat 79'minutes
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forMcGeadyat 60'minutes
- 27Gooch
- 9Vaughan
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 15Galloway
- 16O'Shea
- 19McGeady
- 24Gibson
- 28Robson
- 29Asoro
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 6RichardsBooked at 19mins
- 4Morrison
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 3Bennett
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 60minsSubstituted forBambaat 90'minutes
- 8RallsBooked at 81mins
- 21Bryson
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 10ZohoreSubstituted forBogleat 85'minutes
- 12FeeneySubstituted forHoilettat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Tomlin
- 14Bamba
- 15Halford
- 20Damour
- 28Murphy
- 30Bogle
- 33Hoilett
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 25,733
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Cardiff City 2.
Attempt missed. Ethan Robson (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Cattermole.
Attempt blocked. Joel Asoro (Sunderland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Tyias Browning.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Sol Bamba replaces Aron Gunnarsson.
Attempt blocked. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Attempt saved. Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Ralls with a cross.
Foul by Marc Wilson (Sunderland).
Omar Bogle (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Omar Bogle replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City).
Attempt saved. Lee Cattermole (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) because of an injury.
Joel Asoro (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ethan Robson replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Joel Asoro replaces Didier Ndong.
Marc Wilson (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City).
Foul by Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Bryson.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Cardiff City 2. Joe Ralls (Cardiff City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Lamine Koné (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Lamine Koné (Sunderland) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cardiff City. Sean Morrison draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Lamine Koné.
Attempt saved. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tyias Browning.
Booking
Tyias Browning (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett replaces Liam Feeney.
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City).
Foul by James Vaughan (Sunderland).