Everton Ladies 0-2 Liverpool Ladies
Second-half goals from Natasha Harding and Niamh Charles helped Liverpool Ladies beat Everton Ladies in the first match of the new WSL 1 winter season.
Wales forward Harding prodded in through a crowd of Everton defenders after a scramble in the penalty area.
Substitute Charles added a second in stoppage time, pouncing after Ashley Hodgson's shot was saved.
Everton saw Claudia Walker's first-half chip superbly cleared off the line by England defender Casey Stoney.
The winning margin could have been even greater for Liverpool against their Merseyside rivals, who replaced defunct side Notts County in the top flight for this campaign.
Blues goalkeeper Lizzie Durack made a brilliant first-half save from Beth England's header after Jess Clarke's effort had bounced off the crossbar.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away25
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away11
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 2.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 2. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niamh Charles.
Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Everton Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Chloe Kelly (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Angharad James (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) is shown the yellow card.
Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ashley Hodson replaces Beth England.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Chloe Kelly replaces Jodie Brett.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Ladies. Simone Magill replaces Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Laura Coombs with a cross.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).
Marthe Munsterman (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 0, Liverpool Ladies 1. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sophie Ingle following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Casey Stoney (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a headed pass.
Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Offside, Everton Ladies. Megan Finnigan tries a through ball, but Courtney Sweetman-Kirk is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
Attempt missed. Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross.
Offside, Everton Ladies. Georgia Brougham tries a through ball, but Claudia Walker is caught offside.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Sophie Ingle.
Attempt saved. Gemma Bonner (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jodie Brett (Everton Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Niamh Charles replaces Jessica Clarke.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Attempt saved. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jodie Brett.