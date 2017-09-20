Match ends, Arsenal 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Arsenal 1-0 Doncaster Rovers
Arsenal moved into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as Theo Walcott's first-half goal saw off League One Doncaster Rovers at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners, who made 11 changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, hit the crossbar early on through Olivier Giroud's overhead kick.
But Walcott put the hosts ahead when he collected Alexis Sanchez's cross-field pass and dinked a shot over Ian Lawlor.
Doncaster's Matty Blair headed against the bar late on, but Arsenal advanced.
|Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
|Ties to be played week commencing 23 October
|Tottenham v West Ham
|Bristol City v Crystal Palace
|Swansea v Manchester United
|Arsenal v Norwich
|Chelsea v Everton
|Manchester City v Wolves
|Leicester v Leeds
|Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Arsene Wenger's side dominated throughout with 27 attempts, with Giroud heading over from Mohamed Elneny's cross and Walcott having a shot pushed over by Lawlor.
Doncaster, who are 19th in League One, came close to forcing extra time but Blair's header from Liam Mandeville's right-wing corner bounced off the bar.
Although they made 11 changes, the Arsenal starting XI was still strong with Per Mertesacker, Jack Wilshere, Giroud, Sanchez and Walcott all beginning the match.
Seventeen-year-old Reiss Nelson made his first start for the Gunners, before 18-year-olds Josh da Silva and Joe Willock made their first Arsenal appearances in the second half.
Doncaster were the lowest ranked team left in the competition and manager Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United boss Alex, can be proud of his side's dogged performance.
Arsenal have never won the League Cup during Arsene Wenger's 21 years at the club, but have lost in the final on two occasions - in 2007 and 2011.
'That was hard work' - what they said
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said: "Yes that was hard work, credit to Doncaster, they kept going. We started well in the first 35 minutes but we decreased slowly.
"We lost our collective game and couldn't score the second goal, it became more difficult. We wanted to score goals. We were just lacking. It was a typical cup game.
"I was concerned, they looked dangerous."
Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson said: "I'm so proud of the players this evening, we gave it a good go and we reacted quite well after going behind.
"We created a lot of chances in the second half, there was a point in the game where we really went for it.
"Our performances haven't been too bad and the games we have lost have majority been by one goal, we are not far off."
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 21ChambersSubstituted forDa Silvaat 45'minutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 16Holding
- 61NelsonSubstituted forWillockat 84'minutes
- 35Elneny
- 10Wilshere
- 30Maitland-Niles
- 14WalcottSubstituted forIwobiat 76'minutes
- 7Sánchez
- 12Giroud
Substitutes
- 17Iwobi
- 18Monreal
- 32Akpom
- 43Da Silva
- 54Macey
- 62Nketiah
- 69Willock
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 17Blair
- 15Wright
- 6Butler
- 8MasonBooked at 68mins
- 10Rowe
- 26CoppingerSubstituted forMandevilleat 62'minutes
- 16HoughtonSubstituted forAlcockat 62'minutes
- 12Whiteman
- 7Kongolo
- 19MaySubstituted forMarquisat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 9Marquis
- 11Williams
- 13Marosi
- 14Mandeville
- 18Toffolo
- 20Garratt
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 44,064
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home27
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ian Lawlor.
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Rob Holding (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Craig Alcock.
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Joe Willock (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Attempt blocked. Jack Wilshere (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Joe Willock (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Rowe (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Joe Willock.
Attempt saved. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Per Mertesacker.
Attempt blocked. Liam Mandeville (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Joe Willock replaces Reiss Nelson.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Josh Da Silva.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. John Marquis replaces Alfie May.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Iwobi replaces Theo Walcott because of an injury.
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal).
Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Alexis Sánchez.
Delay in match Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Niall Mason (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Attempt saved. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.