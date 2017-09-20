Match ends, Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1.
Chelsea 5-1 Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Football
Michy Batshuayi grabbed a hat-trick and Eden Hazard marked his first Chelsea start of the season with two assists as the Premier League champions crushed Nottingham Forest to move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Blues boss Antonio Conte made nine changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Arsenal on Sunday but a strong and vastly experienced line-up proved way too strong for their Championship opponents.
Elsewhere, it was a night devoid of shocks as Manchester United overpowered Burton Albion, Everton eased past Sunderland and Arsenal beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0.
The closest to a shock came at the Hawthorns as West Brom scored a 72nd-minute equaliser against Manchester City before losing to Leroy Sane's second of the night.
At Stamford Bridge, Hazard looked sharp in attack and Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko dominated the midfield, with the former having a hand in all three goals before the break.
Fabregas was involved in a sweeping move that led to Brazilian wing-back Kenedy volleying the opener and he won possession in the build up for Batshuayi's close-range strike to make it 2-0.
|Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
|Ties to be played week commencing 23 October
|Tottenham v West Ham
|Bristol City v Crystal Palace
|Swansea v Manchester United
|Arsenal v Norwich
|Chelsea v Everton
|Manchester City v Wolves
|Leicester v Leeds
|Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
And the Spanish midfielder's cute reverse pass played in the impressive Charly Musonda, who drilled in number three on his full debut five minutes before the break.
Batshuayi's second, after some brilliant selfless approach by Belgian team-mate Hazard, made it 4-0 soon after the interval and he completed his treble from on the line after Kenedy's fierce strike had hit the frame of the goal.
Forest, who themselves made eight changes from the team beaten by Wolves on Saturday, almost scored at 2-0 down when on-loan Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell hit the bar with a clipped 20-yard free-kick.
Dowell was also narrowly off target with a first-time effort in the second half, while substitute Ben Brereton smashed an effort wide with his left foot.
Forest's noisy 4,000 travelling support finally had something to cheer in stoppage time when Tendayi Darikwa netted from close range following a swift break.
Hazard too hot to handle
Hazard, who broke his ankle in June while on international duty, has made three substitute appearances in Chelsea's past three matches and looked fit and strong as he lasted the full 90 minutes.
He was not involved as Brazilian wing-back Kenedy cleverly side-footed home the opener from Antonio Rudiger's cross.
But he was a central figure thereafter, showing typical strength and power in possession, and his usual tricks and flicks despite clearly not being fully match-fit.
Hazard played a fine pass to tee up Batshuayi's first goal and he ran through before cleverly dummying and setting up the striker for Chelsea's fourth in the second half.
He also hit the post with a right-foot strike from 18 yards as Chelsea continued to make the most of the space created by Forest having to chase the game.
Chelsea finished the game with three teenage British substitutes on the pitch - Welsh defender Ethan Ampadu, 17, Jake Clarke-Salter, 19, and England Under-19 international Dujon Sterling.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 1Caballero
- 2Rüdiger
- 27ChristensenSubstituted forClarke-Salterat 71'minutes
- 24Cahill
- 21ZappacostaSubstituted forSterlingat 76'minutes
- 4FàbregasSubstituted forAmpaduat 56'minutes
- 14Bakayoko
- 16Kenedy
- 17Musonda
- 23Batshuayi
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 9Morata
- 15Moses
- 22Willian
- 35Clarke-Salter
- 37Dos Reis Carvalho
- 44Ampadu
- 66Sterling
Nottm Forest
- 30Henderson
- 42Worrall
- 25HobbsBooked at 21mins
- 4Mancienne
- 2Lichaj
- 31Bouchalakis
- 11Osborn
- 20DowellSubstituted forCloughat 74'minutes
- 13FoxSubstituted forDarikwaat 59'minutes
- 35Cummings
- 34WalkerSubstituted forBreretonat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 10McKay
- 16Clough
- 17Brereton
- 18Carayol
- 27Darikwa
- 39Vellios
- 43Smith
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
- Attendance:
- 40,621
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 1. Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Cummings.
Attempt saved. Kenedy (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 5, Nottingham Forest 0. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Kenedy (Chelsea) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Charly Musonda (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Zach Clough (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Dujon Sterling replaces Davide Zappacosta.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ben Osborn.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Zach Clough replaces Kieran Dowell.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Jake Clarke-Salter replaces Andreas Christensen.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Ben Brereton replaces Tyler Walker.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Davide Zappacosta.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Tendayi Darikwa replaces Daniel Fox.
Attempt missed. Andreas Bouchalakis (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Charly Musonda (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Ethan Ampadu replaces Cesc Fàbregas.
Attempt missed. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Kenedy.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Dowell (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 4, Nottingham Forest 0. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.