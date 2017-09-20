Match ends, Everton 3, Sunderland 0.
Everton 3-0 Sunderland
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as Everton beat Sunderland to claim their first win in seven games and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Calvert-Lewin's first goal was a neat finish from inside the box and ended almost seven and a half hours of goalless football from the Toffees.
His second was a fierce, rising drive after he was sent clear by Sandro.
The 20-year-old also struck the post with a header before Oumar Niasse's superb finish killed the game.
It was the Senegal forward's first goal for Everton, coming just 18 minutes after he had come off the bench for his first Toffees appearance since May 2016.
"In a difficult time, the best medicine is scoring goals and winning games," said Everton boss Ronald Koeman. "Everybody worked hard and the final result was good."
Their reward for the win is a fourth-round tie at Premier League champions Chelsea, against whom they have played eight cup ties in 15 seasons, winning two.
|Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
|Ties to be played week commencing 23 October
|Tottenham v West Ham
|Bristol City v Crystal Palace
|Swansea v Manchester United
|Arsenal v Norwich
|Chelsea v Everton
|Manchester City v Wolves
|Leicester v Leeds
|Bournemouth v Middlesbrough
Everton's winless run ends but Sunderland's is now extended to five games, dating back to their 2-1 win at Carlisle in the second round of this competition.
They had few chances at Goodison Park, the best of them were headed just wide by ex-Everton striker James Vaughan.
It was not a fluent display from the home side, which is perhaps unsurprising considering their recent form and the eight changes to field a relatively inexperienced starting XI.
The Sunderland side that began the match, containing former Everton players Jack Rodwell, Darron Gibson and Vaughan, had made more Toffees appearances than the home side - 238 to 233.
However, in one of those changes, Calvert-Lewin, they have a lively and brave attacking player who is likely to have secured himself a starting berth in the Premier League this weekend.
Line-ups
Everton
- 22Stekelenburg
- 43Kenny
- 4Keane
- 5Williams
- 30Holgate
- 21Besic
- 20Klaassen
- 26Davies
- 27VlasicSubstituted forLennonat 82'minutes
- 29Calvert-LewinSubstituted forNiasseat 66'minutes
- 9RamírezSubstituted forLookmanat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lennon
- 15Martina
- 17Gueye
- 18G Sigurdsson
- 19Niasse
- 31Lookman
- 33Robles
Sunderland
- 1Steele
- 22Love
- 23Koné
- 2Jones
- 21Matthews
- 24GibsonBooked at 51mins
- 17Ndong
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
- 8RodwellSubstituted forMcManamanat 55'minutes
- 27Gooch
- 9VaughanSubstituted forRobsonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Oviedo
- 6Cattermole
- 7Williams
- 13McManaman
- 25Ruiter
- 28Robson
- 29Asoro
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 23,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 3, Sunderland 0.
Attempt saved. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Everton).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Everton).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Muhamed Besic (Everton).
Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Sunderland).
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Ethan Robson replaces James Vaughan.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 3, Sunderland 0. Oumar Niasse (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Aaron Lennon replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Callum McManaman with a cross.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ademola Lookman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jason Steele.
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Ademola Lookman (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ademola Lookman replaces Sandro Ramírez.
Foul by Oumar Niasse (Everton).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Jonathan Williams.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Donald Love with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Oumar Niasse replaces Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Jonathan Williams replaces George Honeyman.
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Callum McManaman (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonjoe Kenny.
Foul by Michael Keane (Everton).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Davy Klaassen with a cross.
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Everton).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Ramírez (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.