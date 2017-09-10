Lazio 4-1 AC Milan

Ciro Immobile scored 23 league goals for Lazio last season

Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio thrashed AC Milan in Serie A.

Immobile opened the scoring from the penalty spot, superbly volleyed in a second and completed his triple by converting from close range.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto scuffed home a fourth and Riccardo Montolivo slotted in a consolation for Milan.

The game had been delayed by an hour after flash floods in Rome.

Roads were inundated following heavy rainfall, while Metro lines in the Italian capital were closed down.

The Stadio Olimpico pitch itself was not an issue as the surface had been covered by sheets on Saturday, but there were large banks of empty seats inside the stadium as supporters struggled to get to the game.

Skipper Marco Parolo was sent off for Lazio in injury time for a second bookable offence.

Inter Milan maintained their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 victory over SPAL at the San Siro.

Striker Mauro Icardi got the opener from the penalty spot and winger Ivan Perisic - who signed a new contract with Inter this week after being linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer - got the second late on.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout was on the scoresheet for Fiorentina as they thrashed Hellas Verona 5-0.

Sampdoria's league game against Roma on Saturday was called off because of the threat of heavy rain in Genoa.

There has been heavy rain in Rome and Genoa

A man struggled to make his way into the Stadio Olimpico

Before kick-off, the Stadio Olimpico pitch was covered by sheets to protect against the rain