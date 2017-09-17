Match ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0.
Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side produced a "great response" to their thrashing at Liverpool as they earned a first point at Chelsea in six years.
The Gunners had previously kept only one clean sheet in their past 18 league games at Stamford Bridge and, following the 4-0 loss at Anfield in their previous Premier League away game, this was a display which left Wenger satisfied.
"It was a solid performance with team discipline," Wenger told Match of the Day 2. "Everyone wanted to see how we responded to our last away league game and we did that in a positive way. We could have won but overall it was an intense, disciplined and battling game.
"We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings. If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.
"We had a bad record recently here and they are strong at home. But we showed solidarity and that was very good. We didn't hide when we had the ball and this is a good basis to build on for future games."
The draw was a fully deserved reward for an excellent display that could even have brought victory against the Premier League champions, who finished with 10 men following the late dismissal of David Luiz for a high tackle on Sead Kolasinac.
"I don't like to comment about the referee," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. "We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men."
The point leaves Chelsea third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and Manchester United.
"It was a good, open game with both teams trying to win," added Conte. "Every game against Arsenal is always very tough. We knew very well what type of game we would face. Both teams are great teams - it's a good draw."
Pedro missed Chelsea's best chance in the first half when he raced clear but was blocked by Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.
Arsenal, however, had arguably the better opportunities as Danny Welbeck headed wide from in front of goal and Aaron Ramsey struck a post, Alexandre Lacazette firing the rebound over an open goal.
The second period was a tighter affair, the Blues' frustrations boiling over in the closing minutes when Luiz was shown red for his reckless challenge on Kolasinac.
Excellent Arsenal show real steel
Wenger insisted the debacle of the loss at Liverpool in August - a performance that provoked fierce criticism of both manager and players - was an "accident".
The words were greeted with cynicism by those who had been at the scene of identical Arsenal 'accidents' at Anfield three times in the past four years and wondered whether Wenger was again at odds with the reality of the Gunners' plight.
Arsenal's display on Sunday, full of steel and discipline as well as attacking intent, gave the Frenchman's theory plenty of weight as they stood toe-to-toe with the champions and were the better side for spells.
The trick now is for Arsenal to provide further evidence that this excellent performance - at a ground which has been a stage of unrelenting misery is recent years - is the rule and the display at Anfield is the exception.
Wenger's team selection was an improvement on the fiasco of Anfield, where Lacazette and Kolasinac were inexplicably left out when threat and physical presence were essential.
Arsenal's manager cut an agitated figure in his technical area for much of the game, spending time in dialogue with the officials nearby, but there was much for Wenger to be satisfied with as they more than matched Chelsea.
Luiz continues Mane debate
Luiz was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Kolasinac near the touchline with only three minutes left.
And yet the Brazil international may have feared dismissal earlier in the half when his flying overhead kick caught Laurent Koscielny near the face in the penalty area - before referee Michael Oliver issued a yellow card.
The incident revived the debate sparked by Sadio Mane's dismissal for Liverpool at Manchester City last Saturday, when his high boot injured keeper Ederson.
Social media was instantly alive, especially with Reds fans highlighting what they regarded as an injustice.
Jon Moss was the referee at Etihad Stadium and was clearly implementing the law that says: "Serious foul play - a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force…"
Oliver clearly deemed this not to be the case with Luiz's challenge on Koscielny - but it will not stop the debate.
Chelsea left frustrated
The Blues have recovered impressively with four straight wins after the opening-day home defeat by Burnley - but Stamford Bridge was seething with frustration at the final whistle here.
Arsenal were clearly the happier side, although they will feel irritated they could not get three points as Chelsea were kept out with a performance containing a resilience the Gunners are often accused of lacking.
Pedro wasted Chelsea's best chance, while Alvaro Morata showed plenty of good touches but also a willingness to go to ground too easily under physical challenges.
The hosts' mood was summed up by Conte's animated fury in the closing moments, especially after Luiz's red card.
It was not the best of the days for the champions.
Man of the match - Shkodran Mustafi
Conte sees a goal drought for the first time
- Chelsea failed to score in a competitive home match under Conte for the first time (27 games).
- The last time that they failed to net in a competitive game at Stamford Bridge was in April 2016 against Manchester City when Guus Hiddink was in charge - 29 games ago.
- This was the first 0-0 draw between these two sides at Stamford Bridge since April 2005 and the first time that Chelsea have failed to score at home against the Gunners since then.
- Arsenal have now failed to score in eight of their past 14 trips to Chelsea.
- Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their past five Premier League games (three) as they had in their previous 73.
What's next?
Chelsea face Championship side Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (19:45 BST kick-off), before returning to Premier League action against Stoke on Saturday (15:00).
Arsenal are also in EFL Cup action on Wednesday as they welcome Doncaster Rovers of League One to Emirates Stadium (19:45), before hosting West Brom on Monday, 25 September in the league (20:00).
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 28Azpilicueta
- 30David LuizBooked at 87mins
- 24Cahill
- 15Moses
- 7Kanté
- 4Fàbregas
- 3Alonso
- 22WillianSubstituted forE Hazardat 70'minutes
- 11PedroSubstituted forBakayokoat 45'minutes
- 9MorataBooked at 65minsSubstituted forChristensenat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Caballero
- 2Rüdiger
- 10E Hazard
- 14Bakayoko
- 21Zappacosta
- 23Batshuayi
- 27Christensen
Arsenal
- 33Cech
- 6Koscielny
- 20Mustafi
- 18Monreal
- 24BellerínBooked at 90mins
- 8Ramsey
- 29Xhaka
- 31KolasinacBooked at 90mins
- 17IwobiSubstituted forElnenyat 80'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 23WelbeckSubstituted forGiroudat 73'minutes
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forSánchezat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 7Sánchez
- 12Giroud
- 13Ospina
- 14Walcott
- 30Maitland-Niles
- 35Elneny
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,478
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Arsenal 0.
Booking
Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
Booking
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Nacho Monreal (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Andreas Christensen replaces Álvaro Morata.
Dismissal
David Luiz (Chelsea) is shown the red card.
Foul by David Luiz (Chelsea).
Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Victor Moses (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Olivier Giroud.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Aaron Ramsey.
Attempt blocked. Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Booking
Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal).
Foul by Victor Moses (Chelsea).
Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Alex Iwobi.
Attempt missed. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard following a set piece situation.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal).
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
Victor Moses (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Arsenal).
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
Offside, Arsenal. Granit Xhaka tries a through ball, but Shkodran Mustafi is caught offside.
Foul by Tiemoué Bakayoko (Chelsea).
Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Victor Moses (Chelsea).
Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud replaces Danny Welbeck because of an injury.