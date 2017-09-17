Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

It was David Luiz's first red card in the Premier League in 119 appearances

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said his side produced a "great response" to their thrashing at Liverpool as they earned a first point at Chelsea in six years.

The Gunners had previously kept only one clean sheet in their past 18 league games at Stamford Bridge and, following the 4-0 loss at Anfield in their previous Premier League away game, this was a display which left Wenger satisfied.

"It was a solid performance with team discipline," Wenger told Match of the Day 2. "Everyone wanted to see how we responded to our last away league game and we did that in a positive way. We could have won but overall it was an intense, disciplined and battling game.

"We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings. If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance.

"We had a bad record recently here and they are strong at home. But we showed solidarity and that was very good. We didn't hide when we had the ball and this is a good basis to build on for future games."

The draw was a fully deserved reward for an excellent display that could even have brought victory against the Premier League champions, who finished with 10 men following the late dismissal of David Luiz for a high tackle on Sead Kolasinac.

"I don't like to comment about the referee," said Chelsea manager Antonio Conte. "We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men."

The point leaves Chelsea third in the table, three points behind Manchester City and Manchester United.

"It was a good, open game with both teams trying to win," added Conte. "Every game against Arsenal is always very tough. We knew very well what type of game we would face. Both teams are great teams - it's a good draw."

Pedro missed Chelsea's best chance in the first half when he raced clear but was blocked by Arsenal keeper Petr Cech.

Arsenal, however, had arguably the better opportunities as Danny Welbeck headed wide from in front of goal and Aaron Ramsey struck a post, Alexandre Lacazette firing the rebound over an open goal.

The second period was a tighter affair, the Blues' frustrations boiling over in the closing minutes when Luiz was shown red for his reckless challenge on Kolasinac.

Excellent Arsenal show real steel

Wenger insisted the debacle of the loss at Liverpool in August - a performance that provoked fierce criticism of both manager and players - was an "accident".

The words were greeted with cynicism by those who had been at the scene of identical Arsenal 'accidents' at Anfield three times in the past four years and wondered whether Wenger was again at odds with the reality of the Gunners' plight.

Arsenal's display on Sunday, full of steel and discipline as well as attacking intent, gave the Frenchman's theory plenty of weight as they stood toe-to-toe with the champions and were the better side for spells.

The trick now is for Arsenal to provide further evidence that this excellent performance - at a ground which has been a stage of unrelenting misery is recent years - is the rule and the display at Anfield is the exception.

Wenger's team selection was an improvement on the fiasco of Anfield, where Lacazette and Kolasinac were inexplicably left out when threat and physical presence were essential.

Arsenal's manager cut an agitated figure in his technical area for much of the game, spending time in dialogue with the officials nearby, but there was much for Wenger to be satisfied with as they more than matched Chelsea.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wenger pleased with 'intense, disciplined' draw

Luiz continues Mane debate

Luiz was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Kolasinac near the touchline with only three minutes left.

And yet the Brazil international may have feared dismissal earlier in the half when his flying overhead kick caught Laurent Koscielny near the face in the penalty area - before referee Michael Oliver issued a yellow card.

The incident revived the debate sparked by Sadio Mane's dismissal for Liverpool at Manchester City last Saturday, when his high boot injured keeper Ederson.

Social media was instantly alive, especially with Reds fans highlighting what they regarded as an injustice.

Jon Moss was the referee at Etihad Stadium and was clearly implementing the law that says: "Serious foul play - a tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force…"

Oliver clearly deemed this not to be the case with Luiz's challenge on Koscielny - but it will not stop the debate.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Chelsea left frustrated

The Blues have recovered impressively with four straight wins after the opening-day home defeat by Burnley - but Stamford Bridge was seething with frustration at the final whistle here.

Arsenal were clearly the happier side, although they will feel irritated they could not get three points as Chelsea were kept out with a performance containing a resilience the Gunners are often accused of lacking.

Pedro wasted Chelsea's best chance, while Alvaro Morata showed plenty of good touches but also a willingness to go to ground too easily under physical challenges.

The hosts' mood was summed up by Conte's animated fury in the closing moments, especially after Luiz's red card.

It was not the best of the days for the champions.

Man of the match - Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi had a header chalked off for offside in the second half and the Arsenal defender produced a game-high eight clearances

Conte sees a goal drought for the first time

Chelsea failed to score in a competitive home match under Conte for the first time (27 games).

The last time that they failed to net in a competitive game at Stamford Bridge was in April 2016 against Manchester City when Guus Hiddink was in charge - 29 games ago.

This was the first 0-0 draw between these two sides at Stamford Bridge since April 2005 and the first time that Chelsea have failed to score at home against the Gunners since then.

Arsenal have now failed to score in eight of their past 14 trips to Chelsea.

Chelsea have been given as many red cards in their past five Premier League games (three) as they had in their previous 73.

What's next?

Chelsea face Championship side Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (19:45 BST kick-off), before returning to Premier League action against Stoke on Saturday (15:00).

Arsenal are also in EFL Cup action on Wednesday as they welcome Doncaster Rovers of League One to Emirates Stadium (19:45), before hosting West Brom on Monday, 25 September in the league (20:00).