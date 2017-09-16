Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 St Mirren

David Hopkirk and Declan McManus both scored for Dunfermline

Dunfermline Athletic leapfrogged leaders St Mirren to go top of the table with an impressive performance and clinical finishing.

Declan McManus fired the Pars into the lead slightly against the run of play.

But, despite the loss of in-form Joe Cardle, replacement David Hopkirk extended the lead before Callum Morris stabbed in the third.

The visitors had Adam Eckersley and former Pars defender Gregor Buchanan red carded late on.

St Mirren went close in the first minute when Gavin Reilly swept the ball just wide after racing down the right wing.

That miss was to cost them as Dunfermline proved deadly in front of goal.

Dunfermline lost Joe Cardle through injury before the break

McManus raced on to a Kallum Higginbotham pass and slipped the shot past goalkeeper Craig Samson in the 19th minute to put the Pars ahead.

Just on half time, the Pars added a second when substitute Hopkirk curled a terrific shot into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Morris made it three to the home side after a corner, won through a Samson save from a Dean Shiels shot, fell into his path and he stabbed home from close in.

As tempers frayed near the end, Eckersley and Buchanan sent off. By then, the points were in the bag for the home side, who go a point ahead of the Paisley side at the top.

St Mirren will feel aggrieved at the amount of possession they enjoyed throughout the game.

However, they couldn't find the killer touch and that proved so costly, while Dunfermline will be delighted with a performance without a weakness.