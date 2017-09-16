Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, St. Mirren 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 3-0 St Mirren
Dunfermline Athletic leapfrogged leaders St Mirren to go top of the table with an impressive performance and clinical finishing.
Declan McManus fired the Pars into the lead slightly against the run of play.
But, despite the loss of in-form Joe Cardle, replacement David Hopkirk extended the lead before Callum Morris stabbed in the third.
The visitors had Adam Eckersley and former Pars defender Gregor Buchanan red carded late on.
St Mirren went close in the first minute when Gavin Reilly swept the ball just wide after racing down the right wing.
That miss was to cost them as Dunfermline proved deadly in front of goal.
McManus raced on to a Kallum Higginbotham pass and slipped the shot past goalkeeper Craig Samson in the 19th minute to put the Pars ahead.
Just on half time, the Pars added a second when substitute Hopkirk curled a terrific shot into the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Morris made it three to the home side after a corner, won through a Samson save from a Dean Shiels shot, fell into his path and he stabbed home from close in.
As tempers frayed near the end, Eckersley and Buchanan sent off. By then, the points were in the bag for the home side, who go a point ahead of the Paisley side at the top.
St Mirren will feel aggrieved at the amount of possession they enjoyed throughout the game.
However, they couldn't find the killer touch and that proved so costly, while Dunfermline will be delighted with a performance without a weakness.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Murdoch
- 2WilliamsonBooked at 58mins
- 5Morris
- 6AshcroftBooked at 40mins
- 14TalbotBooked at 78mins
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forSplaineat 82'minutes
- 27ShielsBooked at 9mins
- 8Wedderburn
- 11CardleSubstituted forHopkirkat 18'minutes
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 12Hopkirk
- 13Splaine
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 15Baird
- 5BuchananBooked at 88mins
- 44EckersleyBooked at 87mins
- 25Smith
- 16McShane
- 4McGinnBooked at 74mins
- 2DemetriouSubstituted forSuttonat 45'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forToddat 79'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 20ReillySubstituted forStewartat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 8Duffy
- 9Sutton
- 14Todd
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 19Stewart
- 21Stewart
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 6,628
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, St. Mirren 0.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Sutton (St. Mirren).
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren) for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren).
Dismissal
Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Ian McShane (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Aaron Splaine replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Josh Todd replaces Cameron Smith.
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (St. Mirren).
Booking
Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Ryan Williamson.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ross Stewart replaces Gavin Reilly.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic).
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Smith.
Attempt blocked. David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.