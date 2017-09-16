Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.
Crawley Town 0-1 Notts County
-
- From the section Football
Jorge Grant hit the only goal as Notts County recorded their fourth successive victory with a narrow win at Crawley Town.
Grant, on loan from neighbours Nottingham Forest, settled the issue early in the second half to send Crawley down to their their third defeat in four home games.
Notts County striker Jon Stead threatened in only the second minute when his low angled shot was held by goalkeeper Glenn Morris.
Crawley's Dutch forward Enzio Boldewijn saw a deflected shot go wide before Lewis Alessandra should have done better for Notts when he headed a Stead cross wide at the far post.
Skipper Jimmy Smith headed a Lewis Young cross over for the hosts and Boldewijn was also off target with a shot from the edge of the area.
Crawley ended the half on the front foot and, after Boldewijn fired wide, Smith put a Mark Randall free kick over the bar.
But Notts broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the interval through midfielder Grant, who grabbed his fifth goal in eight games from close range following a cross by Jonathan Forte.
Crawley substitute Moussa Sanoh shot over after a strong run and Notts defender Matt Tootle had a low drive saved by Morris late on.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 22Lelan
- 15YorwerthBooked at 79mins
- 19Evina
- 21BulmanSubstituted forSanohat 68'minutes
- 4PayneSubstituted forRobertsat 57'minutes
- 8Smith
- 25RandallSubstituted forCamaraat 77'minutes
- 7Boldewijn
- 26Meite
Substitutes
- 3Doherty
- 6Connolly
- 11Roberts
- 12Mersin
- 20Tajbakhsh
- 27Sanoh
- 28Camara
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16BrisleySubstituted forHewittat 53'minutes
- 23Jones
- 10Grant
- 24Milsom
- 22Yates
- 7AlessandraSubstituted forHawkridgeat 85'minutes
- 14ForteBooked at 88minsSubstituted forSmithat 90+5'minutes
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 3Dickinson
- 4Hewitt
- 11Hawkridge
- 13Pindroch
- 17Smith
- 19Hunt
- 20Walker
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 2,352
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Jonathan Forte.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Matt Tootle.
Jonathan Forte (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Booking
Jonathan Forte (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Forte (Notts County).
Josh Lelan (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Terry Hawkridge replaces Lewis Alessandra.
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).
Jon Stead (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Foul by Jorge Grant (Notts County).
Cedric Evina (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Enzio Boldewijn.
Booking
Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jorge Grant (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).
Attempt saved. Matt Tootle (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Panutche Camara replaces Mark Randall because of an injury.
Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Roberts (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Moussa Sanoh (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jon Stead (Notts County) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Moussa Sanoh replaces Dannie Bulman.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Cedric Evina.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ryan Yates.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.
Jonathan Forte (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Lelan (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jordan Roberts replaces Josh Payne.