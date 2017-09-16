Crawley Town 0-1 Notts County

Jorge Grant hit the only goal as Notts County recorded their fourth successive victory with a narrow win at Crawley Town.

Grant, on loan from neighbours Nottingham Forest, settled the issue early in the second half to send Crawley down to their their third defeat in four home games.

Notts County striker Jon Stead threatened in only the second minute when his low angled shot was held by goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

Crawley's Dutch forward Enzio Boldewijn saw a deflected shot go wide before Lewis Alessandra should have done better for Notts when he headed a Stead cross wide at the far post.

Skipper Jimmy Smith headed a Lewis Young cross over for the hosts and Boldewijn was also off target with a shot from the edge of the area.

Crawley ended the half on the front foot and, after Boldewijn fired wide, Smith put a Mark Randall free kick over the bar.

But Notts broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the interval through midfielder Grant, who grabbed his fifth goal in eight games from close range following a cross by Jonathan Forte.

Crawley substitute Moussa Sanoh shot over after a strong run and Notts defender Matt Tootle had a low drive saved by Morris late on.

