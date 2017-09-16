Match ends, Blackpool 3, Oxford United 1.
Blackpool 3-1 Oxford United
A dominant first-half display helped Blackpool to their seventh successive home league win with victory over Oxford.
Kyle Vassell and Callum Cooke struck early, before James Henry gave Oxford late hope in the first meeting between the sides since 2000, only for Vassell to strike again to seal the win.
Blackpool were ahead after six minutes through a stunning goal from Vassell. The forward held off his marker and hit a left-foot shot from 25 yards which curled in low off the right-hand post.
The lead was doubled nine minutes later with another superb strike as Cooke picked the ball up 25 yards out and rifled it into the same corner.
It was all one-way traffic as Curtis Tilt should have made it three soon after but blasted over from four yards before Vassell forced a smart save two minutes later.
Oxford started the second half much better and had their first effort on target with Ryan Ledson's low shot after 52 minutes that was easily held by Ryan Allsop.
Henry pulled one back for the visitors, tapping home a rebound in the 89th minute.
But Blackpool responded in added time as Vassell thumped home a free-kick and are now unbeaten in seven league games.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 26Allsop
- 20Turton
- 16TiltBooked at 45mins
- 5Robertson
- 23DanielBooked at 90mins
- 15LongstaffSubstituted forD'Almeidaat 90+1'minutes
- 14RyanBooked at 78mins
- 24Cooke
- 2Mellor
- 7VassellSubstituted forQuigleyat 90+5'minutes
- 17Solomon-OtaborSubstituted forDelfounesoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 8D'Almeida
- 10Clayton
- 27Quigley
- 30Delfouneso
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 30Mousinho
- 4Williamson
- 5Nelson
- 21Ferreira da SilvaBooked at 31mins
- 7Hall
- 18RothwellBooked at 90mins
- 8LedsonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMowattat 59'minutes
- 17Henry
- 10Payne
- 9ThomasSubstituted forvan Kesselat 33'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 13Shearer
- 14Ruffels
- 19Fernández Codina
- 27Mowatt
- 35Carroll
- 39van Kessel
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 5,274
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 3, Oxford United 1.
Booking
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Quigley (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Rothwell (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Scott Quigley replaces Kyle Vassell.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 3, Oxford United 1. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mike Williamson (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Sessi D'Almeida replaces Sean Longstaff.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 2, Oxford United 1. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Hall (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Curtis Nelson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Mike Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Henry (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) header from very close range is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Booking
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Ricardinho (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Payne (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
Attempt saved. Callum Cooke (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gino van Kessel (Oxford United).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mike Williamson (Oxford United).
Attempt missed. Gino van Kessel (Oxford United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.