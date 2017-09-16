Blackpool 3-1 Oxford United

A dominant first-half display helped Blackpool to their seventh successive home league win with victory over Oxford.

Kyle Vassell and Callum Cooke struck early, before James Henry gave Oxford late hope in the first meeting between the sides since 2000, only for Vassell to strike again to seal the win.

Blackpool were ahead after six minutes through a stunning goal from Vassell. The forward held off his marker and hit a left-foot shot from 25 yards which curled in low off the right-hand post.

The lead was doubled nine minutes later with another superb strike as Cooke picked the ball up 25 yards out and rifled it into the same corner.

It was all one-way traffic as Curtis Tilt should have made it three soon after but blasted over from four yards before Vassell forced a smart save two minutes later.

Oxford started the second half much better and had their first effort on target with Ryan Ledson's low shot after 52 minutes that was easily held by Ryan Allsop.

Henry pulled one back for the visitors, tapping home a rebound in the 89th minute.

But Blackpool responded in added time as Vassell thumped home a free-kick and are now unbeaten in seven league games.

