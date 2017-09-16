Match ends, Bristol City 4, Derby County 1.
Bristol City 4-1 Derby County
-
- From the section Football
Bristol City scored four second-half goals as they came from behind to beat Derby County at Ashton Gate.
Matej Vydra had given the Rams a first-half lead from the penalty spot after City goalkeeper Frank Fielding brought the Czech Republic striker down.
Cauley Woodrow headed in Joe Bryan's cross to level after the break.
Bobby Reid scored from the spot, before Jamie Patterson made it 3-1 with a superb free-kick and Famara Diedhou bent in a late fourth.
City are now unbeaten in six Championship matches, and have only lost once this campaign - a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham on 12 August.
They were good value for their win, registering 25 shots, but it was only in the second half when Lee Johnson's side became clinical.
Forward Woodrow, on loan from Fulham, started the comeback with his first City goal before Reid slotted in his seventh of the season following Richard Keogh's foul on Jonathan Leko.
Patterson's free-kick bounced in off the crossbar and Senegal striker Diedhou completed a fine afternoon for the Robins with a cool finish in stoppage time.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I was delighted with what I saw even in the first half.
"At the interval I just told the players to produce more of the same. The only problem was some of our delivery from crosses and at times we could have got the ball in quicker.
"The second half was everything I want to see from my team. Jonathan Leko is like the Lord of the Dance and I would hate to be a defender playing against him.
Derby County manager Gary Rowett:
"From the start we failed to match Bristol's intensity or handle their forward play. At half-time I told the players they would need to do much better because we had ridden our luck to be in front.
"Bristol played well, but I felt sorry for our travelling fans and the only message I want to get to them is how disappointed I am with the performance.
"I'm incredibly disappointed and a little bit embarrassed."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 5Wright
- 4Flint
- 6Baker
- 3Bryan
- 45LekoSubstituted forBrownhillat 64'minutes
- 7Smith
- 21PackBooked at 66mins
- 20Paterson
- 18WoodrowSubstituted forDiedhiouat 65'minutes
- 14ReidSubstituted forO'Dowdaat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Brownhill
- 9Diedhiou
- 10Taylor
- 11O'Dowda
- 15Steele
- 19Eliasson
- 23Magnusson
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12Baird
- 6Keogh
- 33DaviesBooked at 82mins
- 29Olsson
- 44Huddlestone
- 15JohnsonBooked at 4mins
- 19WeimannSubstituted forRussellat 71'minutes
- 23VydraSubstituted forWinnallat 59'minutes
- 10Lawrence
- 28NugentSubstituted forMartinat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Russell
- 9Martin
- 14Wisdom
- 16Pearce
- 17Winnall
- 34Thorne
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 19,473
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 4, Derby County 1.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Bristol City).
Sam Winnall (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 4, Derby County 1. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Paterson.
Attempt saved. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Korey Smith (Bristol City) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 3, Derby County 1. Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Curtis Davies (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Callum O'Dowda replaces Bobby Reid.
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou with a headed pass.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Sam Winnall (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Bailey Wright.
Attempt missed. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou.
Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bobby Reid.
Foul by Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Famara Diedhiou.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Andreas Weimann.
Attempt saved. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Sam Winnall (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Lawrence with a cross.
Booking
Marlon Pack (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Tom Lawrence (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Famara Diedhiou replaces Cauley Woodrow.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Josh Brownhill replaces Jonathan Leko.