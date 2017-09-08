Saturday's Back pages

Saturday's Mirror back page
Saturday's Mirror back page: 'Rashford: The racists are winning'
Saturday's Star back page
Saturday's Star back page: 'Racists are winning'
Saturday's Express back page
Saturday's Express back page: 'Racism's winning'
Saturday's I Sport back page
Saturday's I Sport back page: 'We are going backwards on racism, says Rashford'
Saturday's Telegraph back page
Saturday's Telegraph back page: 'Turning the screw'
Saturday's Times back page
Saturday's Times back page: 'Rugby star will die in TV game'

