Boreham Wood: Blair Turgott joins National League club from Stevenage

Blair Turgott
Blair Turgott's sole Stevenage appearance came as a substitute in an EFL Cup tie against Millwall

Boreham Wood have signed winger Blair Turgott from League Two side Stevenage on a 93-day loan.

The 23-year-old joined Boro from Wood's National League rivals Bromley in June, but has only made one appearance.

Turgott is available to make his debut on Saturday against Leyton Orient - one of his former clubs.

"I am an attacking threat, I like to score goals and make goals, I showed that last season and I want to do that again here," he told the club website.

