Boreham Wood: Blair Turgott joins National League club from Stevenage
- From the section Football
Boreham Wood have signed winger Blair Turgott from League Two side Stevenage on a 93-day loan.
The 23-year-old joined Boro from Wood's National League rivals Bromley in June, but has only made one appearance.
Turgott is available to make his debut on Saturday against Leyton Orient - one of his former clubs.
"I am an attacking threat, I like to score goals and make goals, I showed that last season and I want to do that again here," he told the club website.