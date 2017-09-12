Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 3.
Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Blackpool
Plymouth slumped to their fourth League One defeat of the season after losing to Blackpool at a rain-swept Home Park.
Blackpool took advantage after Argyle were reduced to 10 men for the third home game in a row following the 65th-minute dismissal of centre-back Ryan Edwards for a second bookable offence.
The score was 1-1 at that stage but Blackpool were ahead within six minutes when captain Jimmy Ryan sent an angled 20-yard drive past Luke McCormick.
Blackpool then wrapped up their fourth win of the campaign when substitute Nathan Delfouneso sent an even better long-range drive skidding off the surface and past McCormick in the 86th minute.
The Seasiders had taken a first-minute lead when full-back Colin Daniel's 20-yard strike took a late deflection off a Plymouth defender and beat McCormick.
Plymouth threw everything at their visitors in order to level and were rewarded in the 49th minute when Sonny Bradley headed in David Fox's inswinging corner.
The game changed following Edwards' second booking, though, with the defender handed his marching orders following a foul on Blackpool attacker Kyle Vassell.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2MillerBooked at 60mins
- 5EdwardsBooked at 65mins
- 15BradleyBooked at 23mins
- 3Sawyer
- 24Fox
- 4Songo'o
- 6Ness
- 13BlissettSubstituted forJervisat 69'minutes
- 9CiftciSubstituted forFletcherat 81'minutes
- 16GrantSubstituted forWyldeat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1te Loeke
- 8Ainsworth
- 11Lameiras
- 14Jervis
- 20Sokolik
- 21Wylde
- 27Fletcher
Blackpool
- 26AllsopBooked at 89mins
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 2Mellor
- 14Ryan
- 8D'AlmeidaSubstituted forLongstaffat 57'minutes
- 24Cooke
- 17Solomon-OtaborSubstituted forDelfounesoat 77'minutes
- 7VassellSubstituted forQuigleyat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 10Clayton
- 15Longstaff
- 27Quigley
- 30Delfouneso
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 7,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 3.
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Scott Quigley (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Scott Quigley replaces Kyle Vassell.
Attempt missed. Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ryan Allsop (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt blocked. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
(Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Back pass by Ryan Allsop (Blackpool).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 3. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Vassell.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Colin Daniel.
Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Vassell (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Alex Fletcher replaces Nadir Ciftci.
Foul by Sonny Bradley (Plymouth Argyle).
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle).
Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Viv Solomon-Otabor.
Attempt missed. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Gary Sawyer.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 1, Blackpool 2. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Turton.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jake Jervis replaces Nathan Blissett.
Attempt saved. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gregg Wylde (Plymouth Argyle).
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) for a bad foul.
Foul by Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).
Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Oliver Turton.
Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Gregg Wylde replaces Joel Grant.
Foul by Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle).
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Booking
Gary Miller (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.