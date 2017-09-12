Plymouth Argyle 1-3 Blackpool

Plymouth slumped to their fourth League One defeat of the season after losing to Blackpool at a rain-swept Home Park.

Blackpool took advantage after Argyle were reduced to 10 men for the third home game in a row following the 65th-minute dismissal of centre-back Ryan Edwards for a second bookable offence.

The score was 1-1 at that stage but Blackpool were ahead within six minutes when captain Jimmy Ryan sent an angled 20-yard drive past Luke McCormick.

Blackpool then wrapped up their fourth win of the campaign when substitute Nathan Delfouneso sent an even better long-range drive skidding off the surface and past McCormick in the 86th minute.

The Seasiders had taken a first-minute lead when full-back Colin Daniel's 20-yard strike took a late deflection off a Plymouth defender and beat McCormick.

Plymouth threw everything at their visitors in order to level and were rewarded in the 49th minute when Sonny Bradley headed in David Fox's inswinging corner.

The game changed following Edwards' second booking, though, with the defender handed his marching orders following a foul on Blackpool attacker Kyle Vassell.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.