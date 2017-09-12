Charlton Athletic 0-3 Wigan Athletic

Wigan proved their credentials for promotion to the Championship with a convincing victory over Charlton at The Valley.

The Latics also ended the home side's record of winning every home fixture this season with two goals from Gavin Massey and another from Sam Morsy that took them up to sixth and left Charlton third.

The visitors threatened as early as the opening minute when Massey sent a diving header just wide of the right post from Michael Jacobs' cross. Shortly after Jacobs then tested goalkeeper Ben Amos when forcing him to dive to his left to save his shot from 10 yards.

Charlton's first sight on goal came in the 23rd minute when Tariqe Fosu's powerful strike was unconvincingly saved by Jamie Jones.

They followed that with a fine effort from Jake Forster-Caskey who struck the left angle before Josh Magennis headed the rebound wide with Jones already beaten.

Wigan took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Reece James produced a low cross that beat the hosts' goalkeeper and defence to leave Massey with a tap-in.

The second arrived with similar ease in the 70th minute. After collecting a long ball and under little pressure, Nathan Byrne played in Massey who, similarly unchallenged, had the time to powerfully pick his spot into the bottom left corner.

Continuing the theme of the hosts' static defending, after Jay Dasilva's attempted clearance fell to Morsy, Wigan's captain controlled possession and shot in off the left post three minutes from time.

