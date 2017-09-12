Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Bristol City 3.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-3 Bristol City
Danny Batth scored a late header as Wolves rescued a point in a six-goal thriller at home to Bristol City.
Batth headed Ben Marshall's corner beyond Frank Fielding, moments after Bobby Reid's sixth of the season looked to have snatched an unlikely City win.
Leo Bonatini had tapped the hosts into an early lead, but Aden Flint poked in Bailey Wright's attempt for 1-1.
Diogo Jota then steered Wolves back ahead, before Famara Diedhiou equalised from the spot to set up the late drama.
The home team carved out opportunity after opportunity at 2-2, with numerous crosses flashing across the Robins penalty area and Jota's half-volley rattling the crossbar.
Yet Reid's tap-in after Matty Taylor had struck the post somehow looked to have given City, who won 1-0 at Reading on Saturday, a first victory at Molineux since 1931.
Captain Batth's header into the bottom corner three minutes later deservedly drew Wolves level, however, and ensured they remain in the top six after just one defeat from their first seven games.
Lee Johnson's side have also lost just once this season and are now unbeaten in five league matches.
Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo on clashes on the touchline:
"The referee just asked for us to relax. Me and Lee [Johnson], we know each other from a long way ago. It was about the staff, they were arguing. It's football. It's normal."
On failure to give Danny Batth a penalty:
"It was clear. I don't want to judge the work of the referee - I know it's a tough job - but Bristol started very aggressively and there should be a little bit more protection to our players. I don't understand why it was not a penalty."
Bristol City assistant head coach Jamie McAllister:
"I felt aggrieved when Bailey [Wright] went up to win a header and they're all shouting for a penalty.
"You can see on the video that Bailey won the header, we were concerned about our player who was down injured and they're looking for a penalty which was poor.
"Then at the end, we get the ball, their player's down and they don't give it us back which I think is shocking, bad sportsmanship.
"Was I pushed? Yes, I kept calm and pushed his arm away. He was in my face, there was no punch, it never happened. The ref just came over to calm things down."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 6Batth
- 16Coady
- 25MirandaSubstituted forSaissat 76'minutes
- 2Doherty
- 8NevesSubstituted forMarshallat 84'minutes
- 4A N'Diaye
- 29Vinagre
- 7CavaleiroSubstituted forEnobakhareat 76'minutes
- 33Bonatini
- 18JotaBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 12Marshall
- 14Zyro
- 19Price
- 26Enobakhare
- 27Saiss
- 31Norris
- 32Deslandes
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 5Wright
- 4Flint
- 6BakerBooked at 21mins
- 3Bryan
- 11O'Dowda
- 7Smith
- 8BrownhillBooked at 48minsSubstituted forPatersonat 77'minutes
- 45LekoSubstituted forTaylorat 68'minutes
- 9DiedhiouSubstituted forPackat 78'minutes
- 14Reid
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 15Steele
- 18Woodrow
- 19Eliasson
- 20Paterson
- 21Pack
- 23Magnusson
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 23,045
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Bristol City 3.
Foul by Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Korey Smith (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Attempt missed. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Paterson following a set piece situation.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Foul by Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ben Marshall (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Matty Taylor (Bristol City).
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Bristol City 3. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Marshall with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ben Marshall replaces Rúben Neves.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 2, Bristol City 3. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Matty Taylor (Bristol City) hits the left post with a header from very close range. Assisted by Aden Flint following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Aden Flint (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Paterson with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Rúben Vinagre.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Danny Batth tries a through ball, but Diogo Jota is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Famara Diedhiou.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Jamie Paterson replaces Josh Brownhill.
Attempt missed. Léo Bonatini (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bright Enobakhare replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Romain Saiss replaces Roderick Miranda.
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Léo Bonatini.
Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Roderick Miranda (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Bobby Reid (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Aden Flint.
John Ruddy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aden Flint (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Attempt blocked. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Matty Taylor replaces Jonathan Leko.
Booking
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.