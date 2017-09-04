Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Northampton Town appoint new manager to succeed Justin Edinburgh

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink won 27.7% of his games in charge of Championship side QPR

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been appointed as the new manager of Northampton Town on a three-year deal.

The 45-year-old former Chelsea and Netherlands striker replaces Justin Edinburgh, who parted company with the League One club on 31 August.

Hasselbaink has previously been in charge at Burton Albion and QPR.

"We had two targets that we wanted to speak to initially and Jimmy became our top choice so we are pleased," chairman Kelvin Thomas told the club website.

"He is an inspirational leader, someone who has had success at this level in the recent past and we think he is a very good fit here."

Under Edinburgh, Northampton lost their first four leagues games of the season and were winless in 12 league matches stretching back to last term.

Hasselbaink was sacked as QPR boss in November 2016, winning 13 of his 47 matches in charge of the Championship club after joining them from Burton, where he won the League Two title in 2015.

He began his managerial career with Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2013, leading them to seventh place in the second tier before his move to the Brewers.