St Mirren 4-2 Inverness CT

Morgan fires St Mirren into a first-half lead

St Mirren moved to the top of the Championship by getting the better of a second-half goal flurry against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Lewis Morgan's deflected strike gave the Buddies a half-time lead but John Baird levelled after the break.

Gregor Buchanan headed Saints back in front before Liam Polworth restored parity again for Caley Thistle.

But St Mirren moved up a gear and both Cammy Smith and Ian McShane scored from distance to seal it for the hosts.

A third consecutive league win means the Paisley men have now won seven of their last eight matches and have now also triumphed in each of their last six home games in all competitions.

Morgan has been a key part of St Mirren's rise under manager Jack Ross and he notched his sixth of the season when his low shot was diverted through the legs of Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Baird had a first half goal disallowed for offside but made no mistake in the second - the former Buddie slotting into the bottom left hand corner.

The teams were only briefly on level terms. St Mirren's McShane followed up some nice skill by standing up a great cross to the back post and Buchanan's header eventually crossed the line.

Inverness again pegged Saints back when Connor Bell helped play in Polworth to round Craig Samson and stroke home, despite big shouts of offside from the hosts.

The Buddies were frustrated at that, but vented it in the right way. Morgan smacked the post before Smith let fly with a right-footer from 20 yards into the bottom corner, then McShane added an equally exquisite finish from distance into the top right corner when the ball broke to him on the edge of the box.

Post-match reaction

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "I've not hidden away from what I want the club to achieve this season. It's a really difficult league and still very early, but we've started off in the manner that it was important for us to do.

"We're a good side, we're playing with confidence and people are enjoying coming to watch us, so it's good to have that sort of feeling around the club again.

"The second half was a bit too open. Although it suited us going forward, we still looked like we might concede as well. That's what happened but our response and ability to score goals is terrific.

"For their second goal, I'm told it was our defender who knocked it through so I don't have any complaints, but it's hard when the assistant puts his flag up because our players stop."

Inverness CT manager John Robertson: "I'm hugely frustrated because our shape was excellent and we carved St Mirren open. I don't think many teams will come here and carve them open like we did today.

"For the disallowed goal in the first minute, John Baird just has to be a little bit more patient and it's those little things that count. Then Ricardo Calder had a great chance to pull the trigger and didn't.

"St Mirren didn't actually lay a glove on us in the first 30 minutes then they got a good break; getting the fortune with the deflected goal.

"To be 4-2 down was bizarre, given the way we played and the chances we created. We went toe-to-toe with the team that's top of the Championship, but didn't defend well enough."