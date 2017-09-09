Match ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1.
Charlton Athletic 2-1 Southend United
-
- From the section Football
Josh Magennis and Ricky Holmes scored twice in four second-half minutes to continue Charlton's bright start to the League One campaign against Southend.
John White's 79th-minute header set up a nervous finish for the hosts, but they held on to make it five wins from six for Karl Robinson's men.
Ryan Leonard and Nile Ranger both went close for Southend with headers that went over from corners before Ahmed Kashi's long-range attempt produced a save from Mark Oxley at the other end.
The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute when Chris Solly's cross was headed home by Magennis.
It was soon 2-0 as Holmes shook off his marker before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box which flew past Oxley.
Southend gave themselves hope when White powered home a header from Stephen McLaughlin's corner.
They almost equalised five minutes later when Leonard's shot was cleared off the line by Magennis but the visitors were unable to muster another serious attempt at goal.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20Solly
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 3Kashi
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 14Fosu-HenrySubstituted forKonsaat 89'minutes
- 11HolmesBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDodooat 86'minutes
- 9Magennis
- 10ClarkeBooked at 84mins
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 17Aribo
- 21Dodoo
- 23Sarr
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 42Bwomono
- 48White
- 5Ferdinand
- 2HendrieSubstituted forDemetriouat 75'minutes
- 17McGlashanBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 61'minutes
- 18Leonard
- 8Timlin
- 7KightlyBooked at 85mins
- 10CoxSubstituted forRobinsonat 75'minutes
- 50Ranger
Substitutes
- 9Fortuné
- 11McLaughlin
- 16Yearwood
- 22Smith
- 24Demetriou
- 27Kyprianou
- 31Robinson
- Referee:
- Christopher Ward
- Attendance:
- 12,229
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1.
Joseph Dodoo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Demetriou (Southend United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Robinson (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic).
Nile Ranger (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joseph Dodoo replaces Ricky Holmes.
Booking
Michael Kightly (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Kightly (Southend United).
Booking
Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).
Elvis Bwomono (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
Attempt blocked. Nile Ranger (Southend United) header from very close range is blocked.
Foul by Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic).
Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elvis Bwomono (Southend United).
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Anton Ferdinand.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 1. John White (Southend United) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen McLaughlin with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Jason Pearce.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Simon Cox.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jason Demetriou replaces Stephen Hendrie.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 2, Southend United 0. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke.
Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Southend United 0. Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Solly with a cross.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Josh Magennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Stephen McLaughlin replaces Jermaine McGlashan.
Attempt missed. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.