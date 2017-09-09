Charlton Athletic 2-1 Southend United

Josh Magennis and Ricky Holmes scored twice in four second-half minutes to continue Charlton's bright start to the League One campaign against Southend.

John White's 79th-minute header set up a nervous finish for the hosts, but they held on to make it five wins from six for Karl Robinson's men.

Ryan Leonard and Nile Ranger both went close for Southend with headers that went over from corners before Ahmed Kashi's long-range attempt produced a save from Mark Oxley at the other end.

The deadlock was broken in the 65th minute when Chris Solly's cross was headed home by Magennis.

It was soon 2-0 as Holmes shook off his marker before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box which flew past Oxley.

Southend gave themselves hope when White powered home a header from Stephen McLaughlin's corner.

They almost equalised five minutes later when Leonard's shot was cleared off the line by Magennis but the visitors were unable to muster another serious attempt at goal.

