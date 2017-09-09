Match ends, Aston Villa 0, Brentford 0.
Aston Villa 0-0 Brentford
Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone produced an excellent performance to earn Aston Villa a draw with Brentford.
Villa struggled to fashion clear-cut chances and were fortunate to come away with a point against the Bees, who are still without a Championship win.
Johnstone twice kept out Ollie Watkins, while Nico Yennaris, Yoann Barbet and Neal Maupay also went close.
Substitute Scott Hogan had Villa's only shot on target, but it was well saved by Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.
Steve Bruce's side, who have won just one of their opening six league matches, were booed off the pitch at half-time by some fans inside Villa Park.
And they had Johnstone to thank for the point, with the former Manchester United keeper's best save a full-length dive to keep out Watkins' drive.
Brentford looked good going forward, but could not find a way past Johnstone and have just three draws so far this season.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:
"It was frustrating, disappointing and (I'm) thankful to take a point. Sam Johnstone earned his spurs.
"I can readily understand the frustration of the fans as this was arguably the worst we have been since I've been here at Villa in the last nine months.
"We didn't have any spark, we didn't do enough with or without the ball. We looked jaded and I take responsibility for that. I should have known better after having 90% of the team away on international duty."
Brentford manager Dean Smith:
"It was a good point but we should have collected three points.
"We controlled the football and in the second half created three big chances. Unfortunately Sam Johnstone, who I had (on loan) at Walsall, kept us at bay.
"We are an organised team despite losing three big players during the transfer window but I do not think we have diminished the quality of the squad."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Johnstone
- 16Bree
- 5Chester
- 26Terry
- 3Taylor
- 18OnomahSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 71'minutes
- 6Whelan
- 14Hourihane
- 27El Mohamady
- 39DavisSubstituted forSnodgrassat 60'minutes
- 19GreenSubstituted forHoganat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Snodgrass
- 8Lansbury
- 9Hogan
- 11Agbonlahor
- 13Steer
- 15Jedinak
- 20Bjarnason
Brentford
- 1Bentley
- 22Dalsgaard
- 14Egan
- 29Barbet
- 3HenrySubstituted forBjellandat 89'minutes
- 8Yennaris
- 15Woods
- 47CanosSubstituted forClarkeat 33'minutes
- 19Sawyers
- 11Watkins
- 9MaupaySubstituted forShaibuat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bjelland
- 10McEachran
- 12Mokotjo
- 20Clarke
- 27Shaibu
- 28Daniels
- 31Chatzitheodoridis
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 29,799
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 0, Brentford 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Andreas Bjelland replaces Rico Henry because of an injury.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Rico Henry.
Josh Clarke (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa).
Foul by Yoann Barbet (Brentford).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Justin Shaibu replaces Neal Maupay.
Attempt missed. John Terry (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Attempt saved. James Chester (Aston Villa) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ollie Watkins.
Attempt blocked. Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers with a through ball.
Foul by Nico Yennaris (Brentford).
James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nico Yennaris (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Woods.
Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa).
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Scott Hogan (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. John Egan (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Brentford).
Attempt missed. Yoann Barbet (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romaine Sawyers.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Gabriel Agbonlahor replaces Josh Onomah because of an injury.
Delay in match Josh Onomah (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Glenn Whelan.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Yennaris.
Foul by Rico Henry (Brentford).