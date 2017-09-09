Bolton Wanderers 0-3 Middlesbrough

Assombalonga has scored four goals in six games since joining Middlesbrough from Nottingham Forest in July

Striker Britt Assombalonga scored twice as Middlesbrough ended a 13-month winless run away from home by comfortably beating struggling Bolton.

Assombalonga opened the scoring early in the first half when he headed in from Adama Traore's cross.

The two combined again after the break as the summer signing from Nottingham Forest poked home his second.

Substitute Marvin Johnson, signed from Oxford on deadline day, made it 3-0 with a strike from outside the box.

Bolton remain without a league win since gaining promotion from League One, but they went close to opening the scoring after just four minutes when Gary Madine saw his volley turned away by Darren Randolph.

It turned out to be their clearest chance of the game with Garry Monk's side dominating most of the play from then on, and just nine minutes later they were in front thanks to Traore's mazy run and pinpoint cross.

It took until midway through the second half for Boro to double their lead when Traore again burst down the wing and his cross fell to Assombalonga, who bundled the ball over the line.

Debutant Johnson then added the third with his shot from distance squirming past Ben Alnwick as Boro achieved their first away win since beating Sunderland in August 2016.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson:

"The effort was there but Middlesbrough have spent money to bring in class players and that's what it gets you.

"We can do better and I think we should certainly have done more to stop Traore for the first goal - in fact I think we had four chances to stop him.

"It is disappointing and no-one likes to lose football matches but we're in a mini-league, we know that, and it doesn't contain Middlesbrough.

"We have got to get results against the sides who will be around the bottom of the table so we can't mope around about this result."

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk:

"Obviously we're delighted to get the win and I think it was well deserved because some of the football we played at times was superb.

"It was a big step forward for us. I thought we were dominant for most of the game.

"When you don't win away from home for such a long time the pressure can build up, so to get that pressure lifted feels great.

"It's only one game but it's an important one and hopefully we can carry it forward into the games coming up."