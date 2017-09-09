Norwich City 1-0 Birmingham City

Nelson Oliveira has scored four goals for Norwich in the Championship so far this season

Nelson Oliveira's fourth-minute goal was enough to give Norwich a slender victory over Birmingham at Carrow Road.

Defender Timm Klose, playing his first match of 2017-18 after being injured in pre-season, supplied a pass to the back post and Oliveira poked home.

The visitors fielded six debutants, including record signing Jota, but struggled to find cohesion.

And it took a last-ditch clearance from ex-Brentford defender Harlee Dean to prevent Norwich doubling their lead.

The hosts dominated the early phases of the match as Birmingham's new look side struggled to keep pace with Oliveira.

Jota, who signed for in excess of £6m from Brentford on deadline day, impressed as a series of set-pieces caused problems in Norwich's box.

However, Harry Redknapp's side lacked discipline as four of their debutants, defenders Maxime Colin and Dean and midfielders Jason Lowe and Liam Walsh, all received yellow cards in the first half.

Despite an improved performance after the break, Birmingham slipped to their fifth loss of the season in all competitions.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke:

"It was important to have a day like this when you have a really good performance.

"I though the win was fully deserved. We scored early on and then created a lot of chances.

"When you don't take them it can be a bit of a struggle towards the end, with the long balls going into the box, but we coped with it well.

"Sometimes when there are times of change at a football club it can be a bit of a rollercoaster - things don't always go the way you want them to do but today was excellent."

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp:

"I am not a fool. I have been around long enough to know that I have got some very good players here.

"There's is no way this team will be struggling at the end of the season. There is enough ability here to be right up there - remember there are still 40 games to play.

"The one thing I do know is that I have got a better team now than I did two weeks ago.

"Today we dominated possession against a team who usually do that to the opposition but we lacked a cutting edge in and around the box."