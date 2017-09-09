Match ends, Norwich City 1, Birmingham City 0.
Norwich City 1-0 Birmingham City
Nelson Oliveira's fourth-minute goal was enough to give Norwich a slender victory over Birmingham at Carrow Road.
Defender Timm Klose, playing his first match of 2017-18 after being injured in pre-season, supplied a pass to the back post and Oliveira poked home.
The visitors fielded six debutants, including record signing Jota, but struggled to find cohesion.
And it took a last-ditch clearance from ex-Brentford defender Harlee Dean to prevent Norwich doubling their lead.
The hosts dominated the early phases of the match as Birmingham's new look side struggled to keep pace with Oliveira.
Jota, who signed for in excess of £6m from Brentford on deadline day, impressed as a series of set-pieces caused problems in Norwich's box.
However, Harry Redknapp's side lacked discipline as four of their debutants, defenders Maxime Colin and Dean and midfielders Jason Lowe and Liam Walsh, all received yellow cards in the first half.
Despite an improved performance after the break, Birmingham slipped to their fifth loss of the season in all competitions.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke:
"It was important to have a day like this when you have a really good performance.
"I though the win was fully deserved. We scored early on and then created a lot of chances.
"When you don't take them it can be a bit of a struggle towards the end, with the long balls going into the box, but we coped with it well.
"Sometimes when there are times of change at a football club it can be a bit of a rollercoaster - things don't always go the way you want them to do but today was excellent."
Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp:
"I am not a fool. I have been around long enough to know that I have got some very good players here.
"There's is no way this team will be struggling at the end of the season. There is enough ability here to be right up there - remember there are still 40 games to play.
"The one thing I do know is that I have got a better team now than I did two weeks ago.
"Today we dominated possession against a team who usually do that to the opposition but we lacked a cutting edge in and around the box."
Line-ups
Norwich
- 1Gunn
- 2Pinto
- 6Zimmermann
- 15Klose
- 18Stiepermann
- 19Trybull
- 27TetteyBooked at 37mins
- 8VrancicSubstituted forWildschutat 67'minutes
- 23MaddisonSubstituted forHanleyat 90+3'minutes
- 11MurphySubstituted forHusbandat 90'minutes
- 9Oliveira
Substitutes
- 3Husband
- 4Reed
- 10Jerome
- 14Hoolahan
- 17Wildschut
- 31Hanley
- 33McGovern
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 5ColinBooked at 24mins
- 12DeanBooked at 45mins
- 28Morrison
- 3Grounds
- 27Jota
- 21LoweBooked at 44minsSubstituted forNdoyeat 78'minutes
- 26DavisBooked at 80mins
- 20Boga
- 18GallagherSubstituted forJutkiewiczat 78'minutes
- 24WalshBooked at 36minsSubstituted forAdamsat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roberts
- 8Gardner
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 14Adams
- 17Ndoye
- 19Maghoma
- 29Kuszczak
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 26,335
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Norwich City 1, Birmingham City 0.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Norwich City. James Husband tries a through ball, but Nélson Oliveira is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Grant Hanley replaces James Maddison.
Foul by Jota (Birmingham City).
James Maddison (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. James Husband replaces Josh Murphy.
Attempt missed. Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Josh Murphy.
Attempt saved. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Angus Gunn.
Attempt saved. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Offside, Norwich City. James Maddison tries a through ball, but Ivo Pinto is caught offside.
Foul by Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City).
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
Alexander Tettey (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Yanic Wildschut.
Attempt blocked. Jota (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Colin with a cross.
Booking
David Davis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ivo Pinto.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Cheikh Ndoye replaces Jason Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Lukas Jutkiewicz replaces Sam Gallagher.
Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ivo Pinto (Norwich City).
Maxime Colin (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nélson Oliveira (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nélson Oliveira with a through ball.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
Jota (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Jason Lowe (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Yanic Wildschut replaces Mario Vrancic.