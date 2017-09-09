Match ends, Preston North End 1, Barnsley 1.
Preston North End 1-1 Barnsley
Preston North End had to settle for a draw against Barnsley in the Championship despite Sean Maguire's first goal in English football.
The former Cork City striker headed them in front from Tom Barkhuizen's cross after a spell of early pressure.
But the lead did not last long as Adam Hammill created the opening for Brad Potts to bundle home an equaliser.
Preston's Josh Earl and Maguire forced saves from keeper Adam Davies in injury time, but the visitors held out.
The draw gave Barnsley their first point away from home this season after winning nine times on the road last term.
Preston had not scored more than once in any of their first five league games, but they had Paul Gallagher back for the 500th appearance of his career and started brightly as Jordan Hugill sidefooted an early opportunity just wide.
Maguire tested Adam Davies from Stephy Mavididi's ball into the box, but the keeper could do nothing about his second header three minutes later which gave Preston the lead.
The goal continued Barnsley's run of never having achieved a clean sheet at Deepdale, but their defence stood firm after Potts grabbed his first for the club and Harvey Barnes was just too high with a good effort after coming on as a sub.
Preston manager Alex Neil:
"The disappointing thing is that we spoke about dealing with Hammill down the right and dealing with balls into the box which is where the goal came from.
"It was frustrating that we didn't win the game. We started well but I thought that after 30 minutes it opened up and for the 15 minutes leading up to half-time we needed to make more passes and the game became stretched.
"We had great opportunities to put the game to bed. There were some great chances for us to win the game but we didn't."
Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom:
"I was pleased with the point. It was a good game, both teams going for it in the end. Lots of good performances from everyone so I'm pleased.
"Everyone in front of Adam Davies defended great and he made that one really big save at the end and that's what we've come to expect from him. He's played his part.
"We could have had more quality in the final third. Their goal sprung us into life. We then had a bit more urgency in our play and probably our better chances came on the break at the start of the second half."
Line-ups
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 14Fisher
- 23Huntington
- 17Spurr
- 32Earl
- 27MavididiSubstituted forRobinsonat 78'minutes
- 8Browne
- 12GallagherSubstituted forWelshat 70'minutes
- 29BarkhuizenSubstituted forHarropat 70'minutes
- 24Maguire
- 9HugillBooked at 36mins
Substitutes
- 2Vermijl
- 7Horgan
- 10Harrop
- 19Welsh
- 20Davies
- 28Hudson
- 37Robinson
Barnsley
- 1Davies
- 2McCarthyBooked at 50mins
- 18Jackson
- 6Lindsay
- 24PearsonBooked at 87mins
- 22GardnerSubstituted forMoncurat 67'minutes
- 4Williams
- 20Potts
- 7HammillSubstituted forBradshawat 82'minutes
- 19Ugbo
- 34HedgesSubstituted forBarnesat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Moncur
- 13Townsend
- 15Barnes
- 16Pinnock
- 26Thiam
- 37Bird
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 12,813
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 1, Barnsley 1.
Attempt missed. Joshua Earl (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alan Browne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Adam Davies.
Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Williams (Barnsley).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Welsh.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Adam Jackson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Matty Pearson (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sean Maguire (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Pearson (Barnsley).
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Joe Williams.
Attempt blocked. Callum Robinson (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Harrop.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Attempt missed. Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brad Potts with a cross.
Attempt missed. Harvey Barnes (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Tom Bradshaw replaces Adam Hammill.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Callum Robinson replaces Stephy Mavididi.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Adam Jackson (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Josh Harrop (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Hugill.
Attempt saved. George Moncur (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. Harvey Barnes replaces Ryan Hedges.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Harrop replaces Tom Barkhuizen.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. John Welsh replaces Paul Gallagher.
Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Hedges (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. George Moncur (Barnsley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnsley. George Moncur replaces Gary Gardner because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Gardner (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gary Gardner (Barnsley) because of an injury.
Foul by Darnell Fisher (Preston North End).
Gary Gardner (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Stephy Mavididi (Preston North End) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.