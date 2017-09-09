Match ends, Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2.
Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Clayton Donaldson scored twice on his Sheffield United debut to condemn Simon Grayson's Sunderland to a third consecutive Championship defeat.
Donaldson beat goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter at the near post to open the scoring midway through the first half.
The former Birmingham striker doubled his tally on 77 minutes by finding the top corner from David Brooks' through-ball on the counter-attack.
Jack Rodwell then scored a consolation from a free-kick in injury-time.
Donaldson scored just six goals for Birmingham last season, but he took his chances well to move the promoted Blades into fifth place, with 12 points from their opening six games.
The 33-year-old's goals were particularly valuable, considering they were the first United have managed away from home this season.
Rodwell scored from Sunderland's only shot on target in the 94th minute, but left it much too late to trouble Chris Wilder's side.
The Black Cats are winless in the league since 13 August and have taken just five points this season since being relegated from the Premier League.
Sunderland manager Simon Grayson:
"It is like Groundhog Day: we started decent enough, tried to get the first goal on the front foot, and 25 seconds before they put it in our net we nearly score.
"Confidence gets drained out of the team when we concede and that not just this year, it's over a number of years here. We have to overcome that obstacle.
"We have to roll our sleeves up, stick our chests out and get over this obstacle which has been in place for a number of years.
"It's a fragile state of mind, Soon it can change very quickly, we are all in this together, the fans, supporters and the staff. We have to try to ride this storm of negativity."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder:
"It's a great day for Clayton and a fantastic day for our football club. It was our first away win for six years at this level, so to come to an iconic stadium like this and do it, it was great reward for them all.
"We felt Clayton was what we needed. It's not always available to us but we wanted someone to run in behind, the goals showed everyone what he is all about.
"I've almost signed him eight times. Ask every player he has played with and they will come to the same conclusions: he's hard-working, under-rated, first-class and he is a team player.
"The players went out and produced a solid, fantastic away performance. We are disappointed with their goal at the end, but we were a threat all game."
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 18Browning
- 23KonéSubstituted forO'Sheaat 45'minutes
- 36WilsonBooked at 41mins
- 26HoneymanSubstituted forGoochat 74'minutes
- 17Ndong
- 8Rodwell
- 15Galloway
- 7Williams
- 9VaughanSubstituted forMcManamanat 60'minutes
- 11Grabban
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 2Jones
- 13McManaman
- 16O'Shea
- 21Matthews
- 24Gibson
- 27Gooch
Sheff Utd
- 27Blackman
- 6Basham
- 13Wright
- 5O'Connell
- 18Freeman
- 15CouttsBooked at 48mins
- 21DuffySubstituted forLundstramat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 4Fleck
- 3Stevens
- 11DonaldsonSubstituted forEvansat 80'minutes
- 10SharpSubstituted forBrooksat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Baldock
- 7Lundstram
- 16Carter-Vickers
- 24Lafferty
- 31Eastwood
- 32Evans
- 36Brooks
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 29,579
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield United 2. Jack Rodwell (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum McManaman with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
John Lundstram (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Lundstram (Sheffield United).
Brendan Galloway (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Williams.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Fleck.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Ched Evans (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Brooks.
Offside, Sheffield United. Paul Coutts tries a through ball, but Ched Evans is caught offside.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ched Evans replaces Clayton Donaldson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 0, Sheffield United 2. Clayton Donaldson (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Brooks with a through ball.
Jonathan Williams (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Brooks (Sheffield United).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Brendan Galloway.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Sunderland).
Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Lynden Gooch replaces George Honeyman.
Callum McManaman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enda Stevens (Sheffield United).
Offside, Sunderland. Tyias Browning tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Foul by Jonathan Williams (Sunderland).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. David Brooks replaces Billy Sharp.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. John Lundstram replaces Mark Duffy.
.
Foul by Tyias Browning (Sunderland).