Match ends, Derby County 5, Hull City 0.
Derby County 5-0 Hull City
-
- From the section Football
Derby County scored four goals in a clinical first-half display to secure a comfortable Championship win over Hull.
Matej Vydra's free-kick put the hosts ahead, before Hull's Sebastian Larsson missed the chance to equalise when he fired a penalty over the crossbar.
Vydra rounded off a neat move, Curtis Davies headed in against his former club and Bradley Johnson turned in from six yards to make it 4-0 by half-time.
Midfielder Johnson curled in his second from 20 yards to wrap up a 5-0 victory.
Derby scored five goals in a league fixture for the first time since November 2014, while Hull have conceded 23 times in their past eight league matches.
The half-time scoreline suggested Derby had dominated proceedings at Pride Park but, while they controlled the game against a new-look Tigers side containing three debutants, it was the Rams' exemplary finishing which put the result beyond doubt by the interval.
The game turned on Larsson's spot-kick failure, a penalty being awarded after Wales winger Tom Lawrence - making his first league start for Derby - held down Ola Aina inside the area.
In contrast to Larsson's wayward effort, Vydra's two goals were strikes of the highest quality and the Czech forward was only denied a first-half hat-trick by Allan McGregor's excellent save at his near post.
Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson told Sky Sports: "We knew we let ourselves down in our last game (a loss at Sheffield United) and we wanted to put on a show.
"From the first whistle until the last whistle, we did that."
Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky: "First of all I must apologise to our supporters because they don't deserve this result. I'm sorry because I prepared the team, it's my fault when the team lose.
"The next match will show how we react to unbelievable stress. For me, it's most important to concentrate on the next match and prepare very hard on the next match.
"Now, for me and for the team, I think it's a key moment in this season."
Line-ups
Derby
- 1Carson
- 12Baird
- 6Keogh
- 33Davies
- 29Olsson
- 44Huddlestone
- 15Johnson
- 10Lawrence
- 23VydraSubstituted forMartinat 80'minutes
- 19WeimannSubstituted forRussellat 74'minutes
- 28NugentSubstituted forWinnallat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 7Russell
- 9Martin
- 16Pearce
- 17Winnall
- 20Bennett
- 35Mitchell
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 21Dawson
- 5Hector
- 28Kingsley
- 22Henriksen
- 16Larsson
- 20Bowen
- 11ToralSubstituted forIrvineat 70'minutes
- 7GrosickiSubstituted forMeylerat 75'minutes
- 9DickoSubstituted forDiomandeat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Irvine
- 8Meyler
- 12Marshall
- 14Diomande
- 23Luer
- 24Clark
- 29Tomori
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 25,107
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 5, Hull City 0.
Attempt missed. David Meyler (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Richard Keogh.
Attempt blocked. Johnny Russell (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
David Meyler (Hull City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Adama Diomande.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Allan McGregor.
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Johnny Russell with a headed pass.
Stephen Kingsley (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Baird (Derby County).
Attempt blocked. Sam Winnall (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johnny Russell.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Chris Martin replaces Matej Vydra.
Allan McGregor (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Derby County).
Foul by Ola Aina (Hull City).
Markus Olsson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Markus Henriksen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Derby County).
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stephen Kingsley following a set piece situation.
Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Attempt missed. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Nouha Dicko.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Johnny Russell replaces Andreas Weimann.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Sam Winnall replaces David Nugent.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Bradley Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jackson Irvine replaces Jon Toral.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Scott Carson.
Attempt saved. Ola Aina (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jon Toral with a cross.
Foul by Jon Toral (Hull City).
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Attempt blocked. Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Nouha Dicko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).