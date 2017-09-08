Derby County 5-0 Hull City

Matej Vydra has scored four goals for Derby this season - one fewer than he managed in the whole of 2016-17

Derby County scored four goals in a clinical first-half display to secure a comfortable Championship win over Hull.

Matej Vydra's free-kick put the hosts ahead, before Hull's Sebastian Larsson missed the chance to equalise when he fired a penalty over the crossbar.

Vydra rounded off a neat move, Curtis Davies headed in against his former club and Bradley Johnson turned in from six yards to make it 4-0 by half-time.

Midfielder Johnson curled in his second from 20 yards to wrap up a 5-0 victory.

Derby scored five goals in a league fixture for the first time since November 2014, while Hull have conceded 23 times in their past eight league matches.

The half-time scoreline suggested Derby had dominated proceedings at Pride Park but, while they controlled the game against a new-look Tigers side containing three debutants, it was the Rams' exemplary finishing which put the result beyond doubt by the interval.

The game turned on Larsson's spot-kick failure, a penalty being awarded after Wales winger Tom Lawrence - making his first league start for Derby - held down Ola Aina inside the area.

In contrast to Larsson's wayward effort, Vydra's two goals were strikes of the highest quality and the Czech forward was only denied a first-half hat-trick by Allan McGregor's excellent save at his near post.

Derby midfielder Bradley Johnson told Sky Sports: "We knew we let ourselves down in our last game (a loss at Sheffield United) and we wanted to put on a show.

"From the first whistle until the last whistle, we did that."

Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky: "First of all I must apologise to our supporters because they don't deserve this result. I'm sorry because I prepared the team, it's my fault when the team lose.

"The next match will show how we react to unbelievable stress. For me, it's most important to concentrate on the next match and prepare very hard on the next match.

"Now, for me and for the team, I think it's a key moment in this season."