Nani: Lazio sign Portugal winger from Valencia on season-long loan

Nani
Nani has scored 24 goals in 110 appearances for Portugal

Lazio have signed former Manchester United winger Nani from Valencia on a season-long loan.

The 30-year-old joined the La Liga club in July 2016 on a three-year deal, scoring five goals in 26 appearance.

Nani, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He then spent a year on loan at Sporting Lisbon before joining Fenerbahce in 2015.

