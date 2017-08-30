Jordy Clasie: Southampton midfielder joins Club Bruges on loan
- From the section Southampton
Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie has joined Belgium's Club Bruges on loan for the remainder of the season.
The Dutch international, 26, joined Saints from Feyenoord for £8m in July 2015.
He made 46 appearances in two years, scoring two goals.
Saints vice chairman Les Reed said the club had a "strong and deep group of midfielders" and Clasie would "benefit" from playing regular first team football with Bruges.
